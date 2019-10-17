UFC on ESPN 6 weigh-in results: Weidman vs. Reyes set, but two fighters miss weight

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

UFC on ESPN 6 is slated to move forward following Thursday's weigh-in event in Boston. The top end of the fight card easily made weight, but that wasn't the case for everyone on the fight card.

The UFC Boston fight card features former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman moving up to light heavyweight for the first time. He faces a stern welcoming committee in No. 4 ranked 205-pound contender Dominick Reyes in the UFC on ESPN 6 main event.

The headliners easily made weight, as Reyes stepped on the scale at 203 pounds, while Weidman weighed 204 pounds for his first foray at light heavyweight.

Despite the event's moniker, the entire fight card will actually air on ESPN 2, not the flagship ESPN channel.

Joining Reyes and Weidman in Boston is a UFC on ESPN 6 co-main event featuring another attempt between featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens to settle their differences.

The two originally stepped in the Octagon at a UFC Fight Night event on Sept. 21 in Mexico City. Their main event bout lasted a mere 15 seconds before Stephens was poked in the eye and unable to continue. The two later got into a physical altercation in a hotel lobby, but will now attempt to finish the fight that never got started in Mexico after making weight on Thursday.

Manny Bermudez is slated to face Charles Rosa in a featherweight feature bout on the UFC on ESPN 6 prelims. He was two pounds over the featherweight limit when he stepped on the scale at 148 pounds, when UFC officials said that he would not be attempting to cut down any further. He will be fined 20 percent of his fight purse, but the bout will continue as scheduled.

Deron Winn weighed in at 188.5 pounds with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock. That is 2.5 pounds above the limit for his middleweight bout with Darren Stewart, which is scheduled as the opening bout on UFC on ESPN 6. Like Bermudez, Winn was fined 20 percent of his fight purse and the bout will still take place.

UFC on ESPN 6 Fight Card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Dominick Reyes (203) vs. Chris Weidman (204)



Yair Rodriguez (145) vs. Jeremy Stephens (145.5)

Greg Hardy (264.5) vs. Ben Sosoli (264)

Joe Lauzon (153) vs. Jonathan Pearce (154.5)

Maycee Barber (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (126)



Deron Winn (188.5) vs. Darren Stewart (185)*

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN 2)

Charles Rosa (144) vs. Manny Bermudez (148)*

Molly McCann (125) vs. Diana Belbita (125)

Kyle Bochniak (145) vs. Sean Woodson (144.5)

Randy Costa (134) vs. Boston Salmon (133.5)

Court McGee (170) vs. Sean Brady (167.5)

Brendan Allen (185) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)

Daniel Spitz (240) vs. Tanner Boser (247.5)

*Deron Winn and Manny Bermudez missed weight