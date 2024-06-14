Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 58 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

mma junkie staff
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official <UFC on ESPN 58 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+)fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Among those weighing in are former title challenger Alex Perez (25-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC) and unbeaten Tatsuro Taira (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC), who meet in the flyweight main event, and Miles Johns (14-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) and Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC), who fight in the bantamweight co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 58 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Alex Perez () vs. Tatsuro Taira ()

  • Miles Johns () vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade ()

  • Lucas Almeida () vs. Timmy Cuamba ()

  • Garrett Armfield () vs. Brady Hiestand ()

  • Asu Almabayev () vs. Jose Johnson ()

  • Adam Fugitt () vs. Josh Quinlan ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Tagir Ulanbekov () vs. Joshua Van ()

  • Jimmy Flick () vs. Nate Maness ()

  • Gabriella Fernandes () vs. Carli Judice ()

  • Jeka Saragih () vs. Westin Wilson ()

  • Melquizael Costa () vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke ()

  • Josefine Knutsson () vs. Julia Polastri ()

