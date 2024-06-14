UFC on ESPN 58 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official <UFC on ESPN 58 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+)fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Among those weighing in are former title challenger Alex Perez (25-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC) and unbeaten Tatsuro Taira (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC), who meet in the flyweight main event, and Miles Johns (14-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) and Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC), who fight in the bantamweight co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 58 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Perez () vs. Tatsuro Taira ()

Miles Johns () vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade ()

Lucas Almeida () vs. Timmy Cuamba ()

Garrett Armfield () vs. Brady Hiestand ()

Asu Almabayev () vs. Jose Johnson ()

Adam Fugitt () vs. Josh Quinlan ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Tagir Ulanbekov () vs. Joshua Van ()

Jimmy Flick () vs. Nate Maness ()

Gabriella Fernandes () vs. Carli Judice ()

Jeka Saragih () vs. Westin Wilson ()

Melquizael Costa () vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke ()

Josefine Knutsson () vs. Julia Polastri ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 58.

