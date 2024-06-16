UFC on ESPN 58 video: Westin Wilson taps Jeka Saragih with 12th triangle-armbar in UFC history
Westin Wilson’s grappling prowess was on full display against Jeka Saragih at UFC on ESPN 58, and it resulted in his hand being raised within two minutes.
Saragih (14-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) charged at his opponent in the opening moments of the featherweight bout at the UFC Apex, but that led to his demise. Wilson (17-9 MMA, 1-2 UFC) tangled him up on the mat and locked in a triangle choke, which he transitioned into a triangle-armbar combination after a slam attempt and got the tap at the 1:49 mark of Round 1.
It was just the 12th finish of its kind in UFC history with a triangle armbar, according to the UFC on ESPN 58 broadcast. Check out the replay of it below (via X)
QUICK WORK FOR WESTIN WILSON 🔒 #UFCVegas93 pic.twitter.com/x7FWapoZ8T
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 16, 2024
After the win, an elated Wilson unsuccessfully tried to jump into the arms of in-cage interviewer Michael Bisping. Then he laid out his next fight plans.
“It feels fantastic,” Wilson said in his post-fight interview with Bisping. “I want a Topps rookie card and a fight at UFC Salt Lake City, baby. That’s what I want. Let’s go.”
Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 58 results include:
Westin Wilson def. Jeka Saragih via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:49
Melquizael Costa def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 1:50
Josefine Knutsson def. Julia Polastri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 58.
Josefine Knutsson - ufc on espn 58 weigh in
Share this
image
gallery
Knutsson vs Polastri - UFC on ESPN 58
Share this
image
gallery
Josefine Knutsson def. Julia Polastri, UFC on ESPN 58 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Melquizael Costa - ufc on espn 58 weig in
Share this
image
gallery
Costa vs Nuerdanbieke - UFC on ESPN 58
Share this
image
gallery
Melquizael Costa def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, UFC on ESPN 58 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery