UFC on ESPN 58 video: Melquizael Costa scores first promotional finish, taps Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Melquizael Costa now has a UFC finish on his professional record.

On the prelims of UFC on ESPN 58 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Costa (21-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) pulled off a late submission of Shayilan Nuerdanbieke to keep the judges out of a close contest. Nuerdanbieke (39-12 MMA, 3-3 UFC) found himself caught in a rear-naked choke and tapped at 1:50 of Round 3.

The first two rounds of the fight were very competitive. Nuerdanbieke won the first round on all cards, while Costa won Round 2. With the fight up for grabs, Costa put the finishing touches on the fight to get his first UFC finish, and bring his record in the promotion to .500.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

First UFC finish for Melquizael Costa 😤 #UFCVegas93 pic.twitter.com/oMm4KXmqJG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 16, 2024

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 58 results include:

Melquizael Costa def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 1:50

Josefine Knutsson def. Julia Polastri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 58.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie