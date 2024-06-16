UFC on ESPN 58 video: Brady Hiestand slaps on tight choke for comeback third-round finish

“I’m the comeback king.”

After pulling off a late submission in his return to action, Brady Hiestand says that’s the moniker he’ll stick with for the time being.

On the main card of UFC on ESPN 58, Hiestand (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) overcame a few rough moments against Garrett Armfield. After getting dropped and avoiding a finish, Hiestand was able to flip the script and catch Armfield (10-4 MMA ,2-2 UFC) in a rear-naked choke to force the tap at 1:52 of Round 3.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

Brady Hiestand gets the RNC in round three 👏 #UFCVegas93 pic.twitter.com/o9bRhsbxzi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 16, 2024

“I wanted a dominant performance, but I’ll take a third round finish,” Hiestand told Michael Bisping during his post-fight interview. “It is what it is. … Like I said, I’m the comeback king. It’ll be my name for now.”

The fight was Hiestand’s first in 14 months as he was sidelined with medical issues. His return was triumphant, recording a second-consecutive third-round finish following his win over Batgerel Danaa at UFC Fight Night 222.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 58 results include:

