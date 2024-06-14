UFC on ESPN 58 video: Alex Perez, Tatsuro Taira make weight in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – The main event for the UFC’s latest home show is official after the headliners made weight Friday.

Ahead of UFC on ESPN 58 (ESPN2/ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex, former flyweight title challenger Alex Perez (25-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC) and the unbeaten Tatsuro Taira (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) stepped on the scale at the official weigh-ins, with both registering at 126 pounds.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale above.

