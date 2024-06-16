UFC on ESPN 58 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Lowest total payout of 2024

LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 58 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $116,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ESPN 58 took place at the UFC Apex. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 58 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

* * * *

Tatsuro Taira: $6,000

def. Alex Perez: $11,000

Miles Johns: $6,000

def. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $11,000

Lucas Almeida: $4,500

def. Timmy Cuamba: $4,000

Brady Hiestand: $4,500

def. Garrett Armfield: $4,500

Asu Almabayev: $4,000

def. Jose Johnson: $4,000

Adam Fugitt: $4,500

def. Josh Quinlan: $4,500

Nate Maness: $6,000

def. Jimmy Flick: $4,500

Carli Judice: $4,000

Gabriella Fernandes: $4,000

Westin Wilson: $4,500

def. Jeka Saragih: $4,000

Melquizael Costa: $4,500

def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke: $6,000

Josefine Knutsson: $4,000

def. Julia Polastri: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,580; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $58,000 while title challengers get $58,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-58 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $3,451,000

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $26,188,000

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 58.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie