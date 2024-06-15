UFC on ESPN 58 play-by-play and live results (7:30 p.m. ET)

UFC on ESPN 58 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). UFC on ESPN 58 (ESPN2/ESPN+) takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Former flyweight title challenger Alex Perez (25-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC) and the unbeaten Tatsuro Taira (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) meet in the main event. Miles Johns (14-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) takes on Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in the bantamweight co-feature.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN2.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Knutsson (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Polastri (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Melquizael Costa vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Costa (20-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Nuerdanbieke (39-11 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Saragih (14-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Wilson (16-9 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Carli Judice

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Fernandes (8-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Judice (3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Flick (17-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Maness (15-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Fugitt (9-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Quinlan (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN2

Referee:

Judging:

Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Johnson

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Almabayev (19-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Johnson (16-8 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2

Referee:

Judging:

Garrett Armfield vs. Brady Hiestand

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Armfield (10-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Hiestand (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN2

Referee:

Judging:

Lucas Almeida vs. Timmy Cuamba

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Almeida (14-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Cuamba (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN2

Referee:

Judging:

Miles Johns vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Johns (14-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN2

Referee:

Judging:

Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Perez (25-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC), Taira (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2

Referee:

Judging:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie