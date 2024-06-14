UFC on ESPN 58’s Douglas Silva de Andrade ‘not going to leave anything to chance’ vs. Miles Johns

Douglas Silva de Andrade intends to return from a 13-month layoff with force on Saturday when he meets Miles Johns at UFC on ESPN 58.

De Andrade (29-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) has been sidelined with injuries since a unanimous decision over Cody Stamann at UFC on ABC 4 in May 2023, but now the 38-year-old looks to achieve a fourth win in his past five fights against Johns in their bantamweight bout at the UFC Apex in las Vegas (ESPN2, ESPN+).

“I just want to put out a great performance, put on a strong performance out there,” de Andrade told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at Thursday’s media day. “Another battle – not leave anything to chance. Obviously leaving everything in the hands of God, but still, always looking for the win and the finish.”

To hear more from de Andrade, check out his complete UFC on ESPN 58 media day interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 58.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie