Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 58 ceremonial weigh-in faceoff highlights video, photo gallery

ken hathaway and mike bohn
·5 min read

LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 58 weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex, which hosts Saturday’s event (ESPN2/ESPN+). Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 12 scheduled matchups come face-to-face, and don’t miss the photo gallery below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 58.

Julia Polastri. - ufc on espn 58 weigh in 1

Share this

image

gallery

Julia Polastri - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Josefine Knutsson - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. - ufc on espn 58 weigh in]

Share this

image

gallery

Melquizael Costa - ufc on espn 58 weig in

Share this

image

gallery

Westin Wilson - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Jeka Saragih - ufc on espn 58 weigh in 2

Share this

image

gallery

Jeka Saragih - ufc on espn 58 weigh in 1

Share this

image

gallery

Jeka Saragih - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Gabriella Fernandes - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Carli Judice - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Nate Maness - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Jimmy Flick - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Joshua Van - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Tagir Ulanbekov - ufc on espn 58 weigh in 1

Share this

image

gallery

Tagir Ulanbekov - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Tagir Ulanbekov

Share this

image

gallery

Adam Fugitt - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Josh Quinlan - ufc on espn 58 weigh in 1

Share this

image

gallery

Josh Quinlan - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Jose Johnson - ufc on espn 58 weigh in 1

Share this

image

gallery

Jose Johnson - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Asu Almabayev - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Garrett Armfield. - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Brady Hiestand - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Lucas Almeida - ufc on espn 58 weigh in 1

Share this

image

gallery

Lucas Almeida - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Timmy Cuamba - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Miles Johns - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Douglas Silva de Andrade - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Douglas Silva de Andrade - ufc on espn 58 weigh in 1

Share this

image

gallery

Tatsuro Taira - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

Alex Perez - ufc on espn 58 weigh in

Share this

image

gallery

alex perez tatsuro taira ufc on espn 58 faceoff 1

Share this

image

gallery

alex perez tatsuro taira ufc on espn 58 faceoff

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie