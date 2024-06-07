Official weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 57 take place Friday, and you can get all the results here.

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Louisville, Ky. The nearby KFC Yum! Center hosts Saturday’s event (ESPN/ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) and Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC), who meet in the main event. In addition, Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC) takes on former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in the co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 57 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Jared Cannonier () vs. Nassourdine Imavov ()

Dustin Jacoby () vs. Dominick Reyes ()

Raul Rosas Jr. () vs. Ricky Turcios ()

Brunno Ferreira () vs. Dustin Stoltzfus ()

Julian Marquez () vs. Zach Reese ()

Miguel Baeza () vs. Puna Soriano ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Ludovit Klein () vs. Thiago Moises ()

Carlos Prates () vs. Charlie Radtke ()

Jesse Butler () vs. Brad Katona ()

Montana De La Rosa () vs. Andrea Lee ()

John Castaneda () vs. Daniel Marcos ()

Denise Gomes () vs. Eduarda Moura ()

Taylor Lapilus () vs. Cody Stamann ()

Rayanne Amanda () vs. Puja Tomar ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

