UFC on ESPN 57 weigh-in results

mma junkie staff
·1 min read

Official weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 57 take place Friday, and you can get all the results here.

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Louisville, Ky. The nearby KFC Yum! Center hosts Saturday’s event (ESPN/ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) and Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC), who meet in the main event. In addition, Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC) takes on former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in the co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 57 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Jared Cannonier () vs. Nassourdine Imavov ()

  • Dustin Jacoby () vs. Dominick Reyes ()

  • Raul Rosas Jr. () vs. Ricky Turcios ()

  • Brunno Ferreira () vs. Dustin Stoltzfus ()

  • Julian Marquez () vs. Zach Reese ()

  • Miguel Baeza () vs. Puna Soriano ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

  • Ludovit Klein () vs. Thiago Moises ()

  • Carlos Prates () vs. Charlie Radtke ()

  • Jesse Butler () vs. Brad Katona ()

  • Montana De La Rosa () vs. Andrea Lee ()

  • John Castaneda () vs. Daniel Marcos ()

  • Denise Gomes () vs. Eduarda Moura ()

  • Taylor Lapilus () vs. Cody Stamann ()

  • Rayanne Amanda () vs. Puja Tomar ()

