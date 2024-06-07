UFC on ESPN 57 video: Jared Cannonier, Nassourdine Imavov get face to face for main event

UFC on ESPN 57 weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Louisville, Ky. The nearby KFC Yum! Center hosts Saturday’s event (ESPN/ESPN+). Check out the videos below to see the fighters from the main and co-main events come face-to-face.

Former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) and Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC), who meet in the main event. In addition, Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC) takes on former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in the co-feature.

This main event is one you don't want to miss 💥 Jared Cannonier vs @Imavov1#UFCLouisville | Tomorrow | Live on @ESPNPlus 📺 pic.twitter.com/2nsifKyjbX — UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2024

LHW battle going down in our co-main event 😤 Dominick Reyes vs @TheHanyakDJ#UFCLouisville | Tomorrow | Live on @ESPNPlus 📺 pic.twitter.com/FglBP2rmnW — UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2024

