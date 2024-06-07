UFC on ESPN 57 video: Jared Cannonier, Nassourdine Imavov make weight in Louisville

The main event for the UFC’s long-awaited return to Louisville, Ky., is official after the headliners made weight Friday.

Ahead of UFC on ESPN 57 (ESPN/ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at KFC Yum! Center, former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) and opponent Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) stepped on the scale.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale below.

Tha Killa Gorilla is ready to go 💪 Jared Cannonier makes weight at 185 pounds for tomorrow night's main event! #UFCLouisville pic.twitter.com/3nZLW8mRs8 — UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2024

Tomorrow night's main event is locked in 🔒@Imavov1 hits the scale at 185 pounds! #UFCLouisville pic.twitter.com/f4ufMvSoVD — UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2024

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie