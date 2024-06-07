Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 57 video: Jared Cannonier, Nassourdine Imavov make weight in Louisville

mma junkie staff
·1 min read

The main event for the UFC’s long-awaited return to Louisville, Ky., is official after the headliners made weight Friday.

Ahead of UFC on ESPN 57 (ESPN/ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at KFC Yum! Center, former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) and opponent Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) stepped on the scale.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie