UFC on ESPN 57 video: Dominick Reyes snaps four-fight skid with quick TKO of Dustin Jacoby

Dominick Reyes was in desperate need of a victory at UFC on ESPN 57, and he got the job done against Dustin Jacoby in two minutes.

Reyes (13-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) snapped his four-fight losing skid and got his hand raised for the first time since October 2019 when he hurt Jacoby (19-9-1 MMA, 7-6-1 UFC) with a counter punch early in the fight then attacked until he got the TKO stoppage at the 2:00 mark of Round 1 in the light heavyweight bout at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ken.

It’s been a rough run for Reyes, 34, in recent years. He nearly achieved one of the greatest highs in MMA history when he pushed Jon Jones to the limit and lost a controversial decision in February 2021 at UFC 247.

That loss to Jones kicked off a four-fight losing skid, but that is now a thing of the past after Reyes got the nod over Jacoby with the stoppage win.

“I feel amazing,” Reyes said in his post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “I’m just so blessed to have the team that I have. … I do this for all you people to show you what I have.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 57 results include:

Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:00

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:22

Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus via TKO (spinning back elbow) – Round 1, 4:51

Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 0:20

Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke via knockout (body shot) – Round 1, 4:47

Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Daniel Marcos def. John Castaneda via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Puja Tomar, UFC on ESPN 57

Rayanne Amanda vs. Puja Tomar, UFC on ESPN 57

Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Taylor Lapilus, UFC on ESPN 57

Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus, UFC on ESPN 57

Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Denise Gomes, UFC on ESPN 57

Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes, UFC on ESPN 57

Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Daniel Marcos UFC, on ESPN 57

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos, UFC on ESPN 57

Daniel Marcos def. John Castaneda, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Montana De La Rosa, UFC on ESPN 57

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa, UFC on ESPN 57

Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Brad Katona, UFC on ESPN 57

Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57

Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Carlos Prates, UFC on ESPN 57

Charlie Radtke vs. Carlos Prates, UFC on ESPN 57

Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Ludovit Klein UFC on ESPN 57

Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein, UFC on ESPN 57

Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Puna Soriano, UFC on ESPN 57

Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano, UFC on ESPN 57

Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Zach Reese, UFC on ESPN 57

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese, UFC on ESPN 57

Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Brunno Ferreira, UFC on ESPN 57

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57

Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Raul Rosas Jr., UFC on ESPN 57

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie