UFC on ESPN 57 video: Carlos Prates folds Charlie Radtke with pinpoint knee to body

Carlos Prates woke up the crowd at UFC on ESPN 57 after six consecutive decisions opened the card.

Prates (19-6 MMA, 2-0 UFC) put his striking prowess on display against Charlie Radtke (9-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC) in the welterweight bout at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., setting up a brilliantly placed knee to the body that folded his opponent and forced the referee to step in at the 4:47 mark of Round 1.

After the win, Prates said he wants to return to action at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, and revealed there’s a personal motivation behind the request.

“Aug. 17, the UFC is going to do a show in Australia,” Prates said in his post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “It’s my birthday, and also my daughter lives there. So please give me a fight in Australia. Please.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 57 results include:

Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke via TKO (knee to the body) – Round 1, 4:47

Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Daniel Marcos def. John Castaneda via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie