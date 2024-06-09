UFC on ESPN 57 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Nassourdine Imavov nets $6k for main event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 57 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $186,500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ESPN 57 took place at the KFC Yum! Center. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 57 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Nassourdine Imavov: $6,000

def. Jared Cannonier: $16,000

Dominick Reyes: $11,000

def. Dustin Jacoby: $11,000

Raul Rosas Jr.: $4,500

def. Ricky Turcios: $4,500

Brunno Ferreira: $4,500

def. Dustin Stoltzfus: $6,000

Zach Reese: $4,000

def. Julian Marquez: $6,000

Punahele Soriano: $6,000

def. Miguel Baeza: $6,000

Ludovit Klein: $6,000

def. Thiago Moises: $11,000

Carlos Prates: $4,000

def. Charlie Radtke: $4,000

Brad Katona: $6,000

def. Jesse Butler: $4,000

Montana De La Rosa: $11,000

def. Andrea Lee: $11,000

Daniel Marcos: $4,500

def. John Castaneda: $6,000

Denise Gomes: $4,500

def. Eduarda Moura: $4,000

Taylor Lapilus: $6,000

def. Cody Stamann: $11,000

Puja Tomar: $4,000

def. Rayanne dos Santos: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,570; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $57,000 while title challengers get $57,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-57 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $3,451,000

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $26,188,000

