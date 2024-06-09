Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 57 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Nassourdine Imavov nets $6k for main event

mma junkie staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 57 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $186,500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ESPN 57 took place at the KFC Yum! Center. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 57 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Nassourdine Imavov: $6,000
def. Jared Cannonier: $16,000

Dominick Reyes: $11,000
def. Dustin Jacoby: $11,000

Raul Rosas Jr.: $4,500
def. Ricky Turcios: $4,500

Brunno Ferreira: $4,500
def. Dustin Stoltzfus: $6,000

Zach Reese: $4,000
def. Julian Marquez: $6,000

Punahele Soriano: $6,000
def. Miguel Baeza: $6,000

Ludovit Klein: $6,000
def. Thiago Moises: $11,000

Carlos Prates: $4,000
def. Charlie Radtke: $4,000

Brad Katona: $6,000
def. Jesse Butler: $4,000

Montana De La Rosa: $11,000
def. Andrea Lee: $11,000

Daniel Marcos: $4,500
def. John Castaneda: $6,000

Denise Gomes: $4,500
def. Eduarda Moura: $4,000

Taylor Lapilus: $6,000
def. Cody Stamann: $11,000

Puja Tomar: $4,000
def. Rayanne dos Santos: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,570; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $57,000 while title challengers get $57,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-57 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $3,451,000
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $26,188,000

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

