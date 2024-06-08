UFC on ESPN 57 play-by-play and live results (5 p.m. ET)
UFC on ESPN 57 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). UFC on ESPN 57 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
Former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) and Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) meet in the main event. Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC) takes on former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in the co-feature.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 5 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 8 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Rayanne Amanda vs. Puja Tomar
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Amanda (14-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Tomar (8-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Taylor Lapilus vs. Cody Stamann
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Lapilus (19-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Stamann (21-6-1 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Denise Gomes vs. Eduarda Moura
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Gomes (8-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Moura (10-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Castaneda (21-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Marcos (15-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: De La Rosa (12-9-1 MMA, 5-5-1 UFC), Lee (13-9 MMA, 5-7 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Jesse Butler vs. Brad Katona
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Butler (12-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Katona (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Carlos Prates vs. Charlie Radtke
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Prates (18-6 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Radtke (9-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Ludovit Klein vs. Thiago Moises
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Klein (21-4-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC), Moises (18-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Baeza (10-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Soriano (9-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Marquez (9-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Reese (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Ferreira (11-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Stoltzfus (15-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Rosas Jr. (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Turcios (12-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Dustin Jacoby vs. Dominick Reyes
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC), Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Cannonier (17-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC), Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging: