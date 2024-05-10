UFC on ESPN 56 video: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento make weight in St. Louis
The main event for the UFC’s long-awaited return to St. Louis is official after the headliners made weight Friday.
Ahead of UFC on ESPN 56 (ESPN/ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at Enterprise Center, two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC) and opponent Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) stepped on the scale.
Check out the video from their trips to the scale above.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.