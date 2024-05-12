UFC on ESPN 56 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: 2024 total passes $3 million

ST. LOUIS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 56 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $186,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ESPN 56 took place at Enterprise Arena. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 56 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

* * * *

Derrick Lewis: $21,000

def. Rodrigo Nascimento: $6,000

Joaquin Buckley: $11,000

def. Nursulton Ruziboev: $4,000

Carlos Ulberg: $6,000

def. Alonzo Menifield: $11,000

Diego Ferreira: $11,000

def. Mateusz Rebecki: $4,500

Sean Woodson: $6,000

def. Alex Caceres: $21,000

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: $6,000

def. Robelis Despaigne: $4,000

Chase Hooper: $6,000

def. Viacheslav Borshchev: $6,000

Esteban Ribovics: $4,000

def. Terrance McKinney: $6,000

Tabatha Ricci: $6,000

def. Tecia Pennington: $16,000

Trey Waters: $4,000

def. Billy Ray Goff: $4,000

Charles Johnson: $6,000

def. Jake Hadley: $4,500

Veronica Hardy: $6,000

def. JJ Aldrich: $6,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,560; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $56,000 while title challengers get $56,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-56 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $3,106,000

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $25,843,000

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie