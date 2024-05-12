Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 56 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: 2024 total passes $3 million

mma junkie staff
ST. LOUIS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 56 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $186,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ESPN 56 took place at Enterprise Arena. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 56 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Derrick Lewis: $21,000
def. Rodrigo Nascimento: $6,000

Joaquin Buckley: $11,000
def. Nursulton Ruziboev: $4,000

Carlos Ulberg: $6,000
def. Alonzo Menifield: $11,000

Diego Ferreira: $11,000
def. Mateusz Rebecki: $4,500

Sean Woodson: $6,000
def. Alex Caceres: $21,000

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: $6,000
def. Robelis Despaigne: $4,000

Chase Hooper: $6,000
def. Viacheslav Borshchev: $6,000

Esteban Ribovics: $4,000
def. Terrance McKinney: $6,000

Tabatha Ricci: $6,000
def. Tecia Pennington: $16,000

Trey Waters: $4,000
def. Billy Ray Goff: $4,000

Charles Johnson: $6,000
def. Jake Hadley: $4,500

Veronica Hardy: $6,000
def. JJ Aldrich: $6,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,560; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $56,000 while title challengers get $56,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-56 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $3,106,000
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $25,843,000

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

