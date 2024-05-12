UFC on ESPN 56 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: 2024 total passes $3 million
ST. LOUIS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 56 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $186,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC on ESPN 56 took place at Enterprise Arena. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.
The full UFC on ESPN 56 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Derrick Lewis: $21,000
def. Rodrigo Nascimento: $6,000
Joaquin Buckley: $11,000
def. Nursulton Ruziboev: $4,000
Carlos Ulberg: $6,000
def. Alonzo Menifield: $11,000
Diego Ferreira: $11,000
def. Mateusz Rebecki: $4,500
Sean Woodson: $6,000
def. Alex Caceres: $21,000
Waldo Cortes-Acosta: $6,000
def. Robelis Despaigne: $4,000
Chase Hooper: $6,000
def. Viacheslav Borshchev: $6,000
Esteban Ribovics: $4,000
def. Terrance McKinney: $6,000
Tabatha Ricci: $6,000
def. Tecia Pennington: $16,000
Trey Waters: $4,000
def. Billy Ray Goff: $4,000
Charles Johnson: $6,000
def. Jake Hadley: $4,500
Veronica Hardy: $6,000
def. JJ Aldrich: $6,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,560; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $56,000 while title challengers get $56,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-56 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis vs. Nascimento” – $186,000
“UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg” – $280,000
“UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez” – $175,000
“UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill” – $460,000
“UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2” – $162,500
“UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas” – $148,000
“UFC Fight Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura” – $189,500
“UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2” – $359,000
“UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2” – $135,500
“UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria” – $243,000
“UFC Fight Night 236: Hermansson vs. Pyfer” – $236,500
“UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov” – $170,500
“UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis” – $285,500
“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $3,106,000
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $25,843,000
