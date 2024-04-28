UFC on ESPN 55 winner Maheshate felt ‘extra burden’ after consecutive losses

LAS VEGAS – Hayisaer Maheshate had a sense of genuine desperation when he stepped into the octagon with Gabriel Benitez at UFC on ESPN 55.

Maheshate (8-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) thinks that showed in his performance, as he battled back from a two-fight losing skid to a take a split decision over Benitez (23-12 MMA, 7-8 UFC) in their lightweight bout on Saturday at the UFC Apex.

“Of course the two losses before this fight was an extra burden or pressure on me,” Maheshate told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter post-fight at UFC on ESPN 55. “But I had to transfer it to my motivation and get the win this fight. I made it.

“I’m very happy. I prepared for this fight almost one year. I kept training. I kept upgrading my skillset and I finally got this win. I wanted this win so badly. When you are so hungry for the victory, and when you finally get it, that’s why I was emotional and just kind of lost control of myself.”

After scoring a Performance of the Night-winning knockout of Steve Garcia in his promotional debut at UFC 275 in June 2022, Maheshate struggled. He lost a decision to Rafa Garcia in his sophomore appearance, then was knocked out by Viacheslav Borshchev in his most recent appearance in May.

The defeat to Borshchev was followed by an 11-month layoff. The Chinese fighter was chomping at the bit to get back and prove his worth, and he did just that.

Now with the momentum of victory, Maheshate, 24, said he won’t let his focus waver.

“For my next step I’m just going to return to my gym and talk to my coaching team and my management and see when I will be ready to return,” Maheshate said. “I think August or September I will be ready to fight again.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie