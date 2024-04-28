UFC on ESPN 55 winner Don’Tale Mayes wants quick return on hometown Louisville card
LAS VEGAS – Don'Tale Mayes has a plan in place after getting his hand raised Saturday at UFC on ESPN 55.
Mayes (11-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC) got back in the win column in the heavyweight division with a unanimous decision victory over Caio Machado (8-3-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC) at the UFC Apex, scoring a critical first-round knockdown that tipped the scorecards in his favor.
Although he’s frustrated he couldn’t finish the job early, Mayes knows it was important to emerge victorious after a lethargic performance in defeat against Rodrigo Nascimento in November.
“I feel some type of way when I don’t get the finish, but it could be worse,” Mayes told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC on ESPN 55. “I’m still happy getting the win. Getting the win feels good. He was a lot more durable than I thought, really.”
Mayes, 32, admits he has “a few scratches” after a 15-minute fight with Machado, but it’s not enough to stop him from calling for a quick return to competition.
UFC is hosting an event in Mayes’ hometown of Louisville, Ky., on June 8, and he badly wants a spot on that card.
“I’m hoping I can get on that UFC Louisville – that’s the hometown,” Mayes said. “I haven’t fought there since my pro debut and I’m hoping I can get on that. It’s probably six or seven weeks.
“(I’ll fight) whoever. Give me No. 15, give me No. 14, No. 13 – No. 10. I just want someone that can help pack the house.”
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.
Maheshate---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 Benitz vs Maheshate ufc on espn 55 faceoff
Share this
image
gallery
Hayisaer Maheshate def Gabriel Benitez via split decision UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Ivana-Petrovic---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Petrovic vs Na ufc on espn 55 faceoff
Share this
image
gallery
Ivana Petrovic def. Na Liang via submission at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Chris-Padilla---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Lliontop vs Padilla ufc on espn 55 faceoff
Share this
image
gallery
Chris Padilla def. James Llontop via submission UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Ketlen-Souza----ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Mann vs Souza ufc on espn 55 faceoff
Share this
image
gallery
Ketlen Souza def. Maarnic Mann via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Don'Tale-Mayes---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Mayes vs Machado
Share this
image
gallery
Don'Tale Mayes def. Caio Machado via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Austen-Hubbard---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Hubbard vs Figlak ufc on espn 55 faceoff
Share this
image
gallery
Austin Hubbard def. Michal Figlak via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Victor-Henry---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Yahya vs Henry ufc on espn 55 faceoff
Share this
image
gallery
Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Uros-Medic---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Means vs Medic ufc on espn 55 faceoff
Means vs Medic
Share this
image
gallery
Uros Medic def. Tim Means via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
David-Onama---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Pearce vs Onama ufc on espn 55 faceoff
Pearce vs Onama
Share this
image
gallery
David Onama def. Jonathan Pearce via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Jhonata-Diniz---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Lane vs Diniz ufc on espn 55 faceoff
Lane vs Diniz
Share this
image
gallery
Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via knockout at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Karine-Silva---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 da Silvs vs Silva ufc on espn 55 faceoff
da Silvs vs Silva
Share this
image
gallery
Karine Silva def. Ariane da Silva via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Bogdan-Guskov---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Spann vs Guskov
Spann vs Guskov
Share this
image
gallery
Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Alex Perez- ufc on espn 55 weigh in
Share this
image
gallery
UFC on ESPN 55 - Nicolau vs Perez ufc on espn 55 faceoff
Share this
image
gallery
Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard
Share this
image
gallery