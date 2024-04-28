Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 55 winner Don’Tale Mayes wants quick return on hometown Louisville card

LAS VEGAS – Don'Tale Mayes has a plan in place after getting his hand raised Saturday at UFC on ESPN 55.

Mayes (11-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC) got back in the win column in the heavyweight division with a unanimous decision victory over Caio Machado (8-3-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC) at the UFC Apex, scoring a critical first-round knockdown that tipped the scorecards in his favor.

Although he’s frustrated he couldn’t finish the job early, Mayes knows it was important to emerge victorious after a lethargic performance in defeat against Rodrigo Nascimento in November.

“I feel some type of way when I don’t get the finish, but it could be worse,” Mayes told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC on ESPN 55. “I’m still happy getting the win. Getting the win feels good. He was a lot more durable than I thought, really.”

Mayes, 32, admits he has “a few scratches” after a 15-minute fight with Machado, but it’s not enough to stop him from calling for a quick return to competition.

UFC is hosting an event in Mayes’ hometown of Louisville, Ky., on June 8, and he badly wants a spot on that card.

“I’m hoping I can get on that UFC Louisville – that’s the hometown,” Mayes said. “I haven’t fought there since my pro debut and I’m hoping I can get on that. It’s probably six or seven weeks.

“(I’ll fight) whoever. Give me No. 15, give me No. 14, No. 13 – No. 10. I just want someone that can help pack the house.”

