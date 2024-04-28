UFC on ESPN 55 winner Don’Tale Mayes wants quick return on hometown Louisville card

LAS VEGAS – Don'Tale Mayes has a plan in place after getting his hand raised Saturday at UFC on ESPN 55.

Mayes (11-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC) got back in the win column in the heavyweight division with a unanimous decision victory over Caio Machado (8-3-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC) at the UFC Apex, scoring a critical first-round knockdown that tipped the scorecards in his favor.

Although he’s frustrated he couldn’t finish the job early, Mayes knows it was important to emerge victorious after a lethargic performance in defeat against Rodrigo Nascimento in November.

“I feel some type of way when I don’t get the finish, but it could be worse,” Mayes told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC on ESPN 55. “I’m still happy getting the win. Getting the win feels good. He was a lot more durable than I thought, really.”

Mayes, 32, admits he has “a few scratches” after a 15-minute fight with Machado, but it’s not enough to stop him from calling for a quick return to competition.

UFC is hosting an event in Mayes’ hometown of Louisville, Ky., on June 8, and he badly wants a spot on that card.

“I’m hoping I can get on that UFC Louisville – that’s the hometown,” Mayes said. “I haven’t fought there since my pro debut and I’m hoping I can get on that. It’s probably six or seven weeks.

“(I’ll fight) whoever. Give me No. 15, give me No. 14, No. 13 – No. 10. I just want someone that can help pack the house.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.

Maheshate---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 Benitz vs Maheshate ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Hayisaer Maheshate def Gabriel Benitez via split decision UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Ivana-Petrovic---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Petrovic vs Na ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Ivana Petrovic def. Na Liang via submission at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Chris-Padilla---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Lliontop vs Padilla ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Chris Padilla def. James Llontop via submission UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Ketlen-Souza----ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Mann vs Souza ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Ketlen Souza def. Maarnic Mann via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Don'Tale-Mayes---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Mayes vs Machado

Don'Tale Mayes def. Caio Machado via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Austen-Hubbard---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Hubbard vs Figlak ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Austin Hubbard def. Michal Figlak via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Victor-Henry---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Yahya vs Henry ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Uros-Medic---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Means vs Medic ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Means vs Medic

Uros Medic def. Tim Means via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

David-Onama---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Pearce vs Onama ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Pearce vs Onama

David Onama def. Jonathan Pearce via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Jhonata-Diniz---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Lane vs Diniz ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Lane vs Diniz

Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via knockout at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Karine-Silva---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 da Silvs vs Silva ufc on espn 55 faceoff

da Silvs vs Silva

Karine Silva def. Ariane da Silva via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Bogdan-Guskov---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

UFC on ESPN 55 - Spann vs Guskov

Spann vs Guskov

Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Alex Perez- ufc on espn 55 weigh in

UFC on ESPN 55 - Nicolau vs Perez ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie