UFC on ESPN 55 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

https://youtube.com/live/ryOgJYiktSE

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 55 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+)fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Among those weighing in are Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and former title challenger Alex Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC), who meet in the flyweight main event, and Bogdan Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) and Ryan Spann (21-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC), who fight in the light heavyweight co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 55 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Matheus Nicolau () vs. Alex Perez ()

Bogdan Guskov () vs. Ryan Spann ()

Ariane Lipski () vs. Karine Silva ()

Jhonata Diniz () vs. Austen Lane ()

David Onama () vs. Jonathan Pearce ()

Tim Means () vs. Uros Medic ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Victor Henry () vs. Rani Yahya ()

Michal Figlak () vs. Austin Hubbard ()

Caio Machado () vs. Don’Tale Mayes ()

Marnic Mann () vs. Ketlen Souza ()

James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla ()

Liang Na () vs. Ivana Petrovic ()

Gabriel Benitez () vs. Hayisaer Maheshate ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie