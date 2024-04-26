Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 55 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
https://youtube.com/live/ryOgJYiktSE

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 55 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+)fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Among those weighing in are Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and former title challenger Alex Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC), who meet in the flyweight main event, and Bogdan Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) and Ryan Spann (21-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC), who fight in the light heavyweight co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 55 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Matheus Nicolau () vs. Alex Perez ()

  • Bogdan Guskov () vs. Ryan Spann ()

  • Ariane Lipski () vs. Karine Silva ()

  • Jhonata Diniz () vs. Austen Lane ()

  • David Onama () vs. Jonathan Pearce ()

  • Tim Means () vs. Uros Medic ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Victor Henry () vs. Rani Yahya ()

  • Michal Figlak () vs. Austin Hubbard ()

  • Caio Machado () vs. Don’Tale Mayes ()

  • Marnic Mann () vs. Ketlen Souza ()

  • James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla ()

  • Liang Na () vs. Ivana Petrovic ()

  • Gabriel Benitez () vs. Hayisaer Maheshate ()

