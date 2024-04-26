UFC on ESPN 55 video: Matheus Nicolau, Alex Perez make weight in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – The main event for the UFC’s latest home show is official after the headliners made weight Friday.

Ahead of UFC on ESPN 55 ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex, Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and former flyweight title challenger Alex Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC) stepped on the scale at the official weigh-ins.

Nicolau was 125.5 pounds, while Perez came back at 126 pounds.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale above.

