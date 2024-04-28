UFC on ESPN 55 video: Jhonata Diniz freezes Austin Lane with KO combination
Jhonata Diniz has a striking background, and it was on full display again Saturday at UFC on ESPN 55.
On the main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Diniz (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) froze and face-planted former NFL player Austen Lane (12-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC) for a knockout stoppage at 2:12 of Round 2.
DINIZ PUTS LANE TO SLEEP 😴 #UFCVegas91 pic.twitter.com/FbhJbmYU63
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 28, 2024
Diniz, 32, is a former Glory kickboxer who earned his UFC shot through a first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023. He maintains his 100 percent TKO rate and unblemished professional record.
Lane, 36, has lost back-to-back fights. With a no contest also under the UFC banner, Lane has yet to notch his first promotional win through three appearances.
The up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 55 results include:
Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:12
David Onama def. Jonathan Pearce via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Uros Medic def. Tim Means via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:09
Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:36
Austin Hubbard def. Michal Figlak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Don’Tale Mayes def. Caio Machado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ketlen Souza def. Marnic Mann via unanimous decison (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Chris Padilla def. James Llontop via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:33
Ivana Petrovic def. Liang Na via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 1:29
Hayisaer Maheshate def. Gabriel Benitez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
