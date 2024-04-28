UFC on ESPN 55 video: Jhonata Diniz freezes Austin Lane with KO combination

Jhonata Diniz has a striking background, and it was on full display again Saturday at UFC on ESPN 55.

On the main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Diniz (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) froze and face-planted former NFL player Austen Lane (12-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC) for a knockout stoppage at 2:12 of Round 2.

Diniz, 32, is a former Glory kickboxer who earned his UFC shot through a first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023. He maintains his 100 percent TKO rate and unblemished professional record.

Lane, 36, has lost back-to-back fights. With a no contest also under the UFC banner, Lane has yet to notch his first promotional win through three appearances.

