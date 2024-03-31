UFC on ESPN 54 winner Nate Landwehr open to Bryce Mitchell matchup: ‘That would be a good one’

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – A fun matchup between Nate Landwehr and Bryce Mitchell could be starting to brew, with one side already on board.

Landwehr said he’d be interested in fighting Mitchell following his knockout of Jamall Emmers on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 54. It was a big win for Landwehr (18-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC), who’s now angling for a ranked name in the division with Mitchell in mind.

“Whatever they want,” Landwehr said when asked about the Mitchell matchup at the UFC on ESPN 54 post-fight press conference. “If they want that fight, that’s a good fight. He’s got a great following, and he’s got his own swagger, and I got mine. That would be a good one.”

In the end, Landwehr is down to fight whomever. He sustained a cut in the fight Saturday, so he’s looking to fully heal and recover from that. Once that’s good, Landwehr is down to fight anyone.

“Man, whoever,” Landwehr said. “We have to figure out how long is going to get this cut to heal and see what the UFC wants me to do. I’m a fighter, fighters fight, and I’m ready to go.”

Landwehr’s post-fight celebration was an emotional one. The victory put him back in the win column as he was coming off a decision loss to Dan Ige last June. Landwehr is now 4-1 in his past five outings.

“It feels great to be back in this win column,” Landwehr said. “This morning I woke up with something to prove, and I’m going to sleep a winner.”

