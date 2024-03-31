UFC on ESPN 54 bonuses: Lion-sized bonus for Aslan after promotional debut TKO win

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a fighter making his promotional debut.

After UFC on ESPN 54, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Atlantic City, N.J. Check out the winners below.

Fight of the Night: Ibo Aslan def. Anton Turkalj

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Ibo Aslan (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Anton Turkalj (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Ibo Aslan def. Anton Turkalj via TKO (punch) Round 3, 1:32

Ibo Aslan (13-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) had an impressive UFC debut when he put away Anton Turkalj (8-4 MMA, 0-4 UFC) in the third round. The first Turkish winner in UFC history said all he cares about are knockouts.

Performance of the Night: Dennis Buzukja

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Dennis Buzukja (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Connor Matthews (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Buzukja def. Connor Matthews via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:22

He had to put in a little work, but Dennis Buzukja (12-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) took out promotional newcomer Connor Matthews (7-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) with a TKO early into the third round.

Performance of the Night: Nate Landwehr

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nate Landwehr (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jamall Emmers (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Landwehr def. Jamall Emmers via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:43

Nate Landwehr (18-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC) put out the lights for Jamall Emmers (20-8 MMA, 4-4 UFC) with a first-round knockout with 17 seconds left in the frame. Landwehr now has bonuses in his four most recent wins.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie