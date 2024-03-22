UFC on ESPN 53 weigh-in results: All 26 athletes hit marks, including headliners

https://youtube.com/live/zWTzRN3P3DE

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 53 (ESPN, ESPN+) fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Among those weighing in were Amanda Ribas (12-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) and Rose Namajunas (11-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC), who meet in the women’s flyweight main event. Neither woman had any issues hitting their contracted marks.

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas is official for #UFCVegas89. The Brazilian and the former champ just made weight for Saturday's main event. ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/eQYYhTMvpN — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 22, 2024

It was a smooth session overall, with all 26 scheduled athletes making weight inside the two-hour window.

The full UFC Fight Night 239 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)

Justin Tafa (264.5) vs. Karl Williams (246.5)

AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (186)

Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Payton Talbott (135.5)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Fernando Padilla (145) vs. Luis Pajuelo (145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET)

Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)

Julian Erosa (146) vs. Ricardo Ramos (145.5)

Cody Gibson (135.5) vs. Miles Johns (136)

Jarno Errens (144.5) vs. Steven Nguyen (145)

Montserrat Rendon (135) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (135.5)

Andre Lima (126) vs. Igor Severino (125)

Mick Parkin (262.5) vs. Mohammed Usman (237)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 53.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie