UFC on ESPN 53 weigh-in results: All 26 athletes hit marks, including headliners

MMA Junkie Staff
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 53 (ESPN, ESPN+) fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Among those weighing in were Amanda Ribas (12-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) and Rose Namajunas (11-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC), who meet in the women’s flyweight main event. Neither woman had any issues hitting their contracted marks.

It was a smooth session overall, with all 26 scheduled athletes making weight inside the two-hour window.

The full UFC Fight Night 239 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)

  • Justin Tafa (264.5) vs. Karl Williams (246.5)

  • AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (186)

  • Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Payton Talbott (135.5)

  • Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

  • Fernando Padilla (145) vs. Luis Pajuelo (145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET)

  • Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)

  • Julian Erosa (146) vs. Ricardo Ramos (145.5)

  • Cody Gibson (135.5) vs. Miles Johns (136)

  • Jarno Errens (144.5) vs. Steven Nguyen (145)

  • Montserrat Rendon (135) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (135.5)

  • Andre Lima (126) vs. Igor Severino (125)

  • Mick Parkin (262.5) vs. Mohammed Usman (237)

