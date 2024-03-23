UFC on ESPN 53 play-by-play and live results
LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 53 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results. UFC on ESPN 53 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the main event, Amanda Ribas (12-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) meets former women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC). Justin Tafa (7-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) takes on Karl Williams (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) in the heavyweight co-feature.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 7 p.m. ET for the prelims and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway) on X.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Mick Parkin vs. Mohammed Usman
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Parkin (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Usman (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Andre Lima vs. Igor Severino
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Lima (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Severino (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Montserrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Rendon (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Zheleznyakova (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Errens (13-5-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Nguyen (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Cody Gibson vs. Miles Johns
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Gibson (19-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC), Johns (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Julian Erosa vs. Ricardo Ramos
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Erosa (28-11 MMA, 6-7 UFC), Ramos (16-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Holobaugh (20-7 MMA, 1-4 UFC), Ogden (16-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Padilla (15-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Pajuelo (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Quarantillo (18-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Zalal (13-5-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Cameron Saaiman vs. Payton Talbott
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Saaiman (9-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Talbott (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
AJ Dobson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Dobson (7-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Shahbazyan (12-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Justin Tafa vs. Karl Williams
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Tafa (7-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Williams (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Ribas (12-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), Namajunas (11-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging: