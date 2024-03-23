UFC on ESPN 53 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 53 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results. UFC on ESPN 53 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the main event, Amanda Ribas (12-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) meets former women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC). Justin Tafa (7-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) takes on Karl Williams (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) in the heavyweight co-feature.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 7 p.m. ET for the prelims and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway) on X.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Mick Parkin vs. Mohammed Usman

Records: Parkin (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Usman (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Andre Lima vs. Igor Severino

Records: Lima (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Severino (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Montserrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Records: Rendon (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Zheleznyakova (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen

Records: Errens (13-5-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Nguyen (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Cody Gibson vs. Miles Johns

Records: Gibson (19-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC), Johns (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Julian Erosa vs. Ricardo Ramos

Records: Erosa (28-11 MMA, 6-7 UFC), Ramos (16-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden

Records: Holobaugh (20-7 MMA, 1-4 UFC), Ogden (16-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo

Records: Padilla (15-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Pajuelo (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal

Records: Quarantillo (18-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Zalal (13-5-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Cameron Saaiman vs. Payton Talbott

Records: Saaiman (9-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Talbott (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN

AJ Dobson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Records: Dobson (7-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Shahbazyan (12-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Justin Tafa vs. Karl Williams

Records: Tafa (7-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Williams (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

Records: Ribas (12-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), Namajunas (11-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

