UFC on ESPN 52: Make your predictions for Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 52 event in Austin.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC on ESPN 52 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC on ESPN 52 takes place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the main card fights below.
Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
Records: Hardy (7-4-1 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Horth (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: Hardy 2-3, Horth 5-0
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Horth -130, Hardy +110
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-veronica-hardy-vs-ja” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman
Records: Gooden (22-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC), Turman (18-7 MMA, 3-5 UFC)
Past five: Gooden 3-2, Turman 2-3
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Turman -210, Gooden +175
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jared-gooden-vs-well” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria
Records: Bellato (11-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Potieria (20-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Past five: Bellato 4-1, Potieria 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Bellato -475, Potieria +350
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-rodolfo-bellato-vs-i” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia
Records: Costa (20-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Garcia (14-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Costa 3-2, Garcia 3-2
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Costa -225, Garcia +185
[opinary poll=”melquizael-costa-vs-steve-garcia_mmajunk” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki
Records: Klose (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Solecki (13-3 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Past five: Klose 4-1, Solecki 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Klose -140, Solecki +120
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-drakkar-klose-vs-joe” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese
Records: Brundage (9-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Reese (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Brundage 2-3, Reese 5-0
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Reese -265, Brundage +215
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-cody-brundage-vs-zac” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Julia Avila vs. Miesha Tate
Records: Avila (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Tate (20-9 MMA, 6-6 UFC)
Past five: Avila 4-1, Tate 1-4
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Avila -160, Tate +135
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-julia-avila-vs-miesh” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
Records: Guida (38-20 MMA, 18-17 UFC), Silva (12-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC)
Past five: Guida 2-3, Silva 2-3
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Silva -330, Guida +260
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-clay-guida-vs-joaqui” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Records: Soriano (9-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Stoltzfus (14-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC)
Past five: Soriano 2-3, Stoltzfus 1-4
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Soriano -265, Stoltzfus +215
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-punahele-soriano-vs-” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Records: Brady (15-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC), Gastelum (18-8 MMA, 12-8 UFC)
Past five: Brady 4-1, Gastelum 2-3
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: Brady No. 13 (welterweight), Gastelum No. 15 (middleweight)
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Brady -130, Gastelum +110
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-sean-brady-vs-kelvin” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font
Records: Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC), Font (20-7 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC)
Past five: Figueiredo 2-2-1, Font 2-3
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: Font No. 9 (bantamweight), Figueiredo No. 4 (flyweight)
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Font -140, Figueiredo +120
[opinary poll=”deiveson-figueiredo-vs-rob-font_mmajunki” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner
Records: Green (31-14-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC), Turner (13-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC)
Past five: Green 2-2-1, Turner 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Turner -180, Green +150
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bobby-green-vs-jalin” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Records: Dariush (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC), Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC)
Past five: Dariush 4-1, Tsarukyan 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Dariush No. 5, Tsarukyan No. 11
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Tsarukyan -280, Dariush +230
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-beneil-dariush-vs-ar” customer=”mmajunkie”>
UFC on ESPN 52 fight card (as of Nov. 26, 7 p.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font
Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
Julia Avila vs. Miesha Tate
Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese
Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki
Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia
Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria
Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman
Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 52.