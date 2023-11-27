UFC on ESPN 52: Make your predictions for Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 52 event in Austin.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC on ESPN 52 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC on ESPN 52 takes place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the main card fights below.

Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Records: Hardy (7-4-1 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Horth (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Hardy 2-3, Horth 5-0

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Horth -130, Hardy +110

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-veronica-hardy-vs-ja” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman

Records: Gooden (22-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC), Turman (18-7 MMA, 3-5 UFC)

Past five: Gooden 3-2, Turman 2-3

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Turman -210, Gooden +175

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jared-gooden-vs-well” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria

Records: Bellato (11-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Potieria (20-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Past five: Bellato 4-1, Potieria 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Bellato -475, Potieria +350

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-rodolfo-bellato-vs-i” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia

Records: Costa (20-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Garcia (14-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Costa 3-2, Garcia 3-2

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Costa -225, Garcia +185

[opinary poll=”melquizael-costa-vs-steve-garcia_mmajunk” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki

Records: Klose (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Solecki (13-3 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Past five: Klose 4-1, Solecki 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Klose -140, Solecki +120

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-drakkar-klose-vs-joe” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese

Records: Brundage (9-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Reese (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Brundage 2-3, Reese 5-0

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Reese -265, Brundage +215

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-cody-brundage-vs-zac” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Julia Avila vs. Miesha Tate

Records: Avila (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Tate (20-9 MMA, 6-6 UFC)

Past five: Avila 4-1, Tate 1-4

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Avila -160, Tate +135

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-julia-avila-vs-miesh” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

Records: Guida (38-20 MMA, 18-17 UFC), Silva (12-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

Past five: Guida 2-3, Silva 2-3

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Silva -330, Guida +260

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-clay-guida-vs-joaqui” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Records: Soriano (9-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Stoltzfus (14-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Past five: Soriano 2-3, Stoltzfus 1-4

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Soriano -265, Stoltzfus +215

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-punahele-soriano-vs-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Records: Brady (15-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC), Gastelum (18-8 MMA, 12-8 UFC)

Past five: Brady 4-1, Gastelum 2-3

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: Brady No. 13 (welterweight), Gastelum No. 15 (middleweight)

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Brady -130, Gastelum +110

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-sean-brady-vs-kelvin” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font

Records: Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC), Font (20-7 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC)

Past five: Figueiredo 2-2-1, Font 2-3

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Font No. 9 (bantamweight), Figueiredo No. 4 (flyweight)

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Font -140, Figueiredo +120

[opinary poll=”deiveson-figueiredo-vs-rob-font_mmajunki” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner

Records: Green (31-14-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC), Turner (13-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC)

Past five: Green 2-2-1, Turner 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Turner -180, Green +150

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bobby-green-vs-jalin” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Records: Dariush (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC), Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC)

Past five: Dariush 4-1, Tsarukyan 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Dariush No. 5, Tsarukyan No. 11

Odds (as of 11.26.23): Tsarukyan -280, Dariush +230

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-beneil-dariush-vs-ar” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC on ESPN 52 fight card (as of Nov. 26, 7 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

Julia Avila vs. Miesha Tate

Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese

Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki

Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria

Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman

Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 52.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie