Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 52: Make your predictions for Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Matt Erickson
·5 min read

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 52 event in Austin.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC on ESPN 52 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC on ESPN 52 takes place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the main card fights below.

Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Records: Hardy (7-4-1 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Horth (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: Hardy 2-3, Horth 5-0
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Horth -130, Hardy +110

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-veronica-hardy-vs-ja” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman

Records: Gooden (22-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC), Turman (18-7 MMA, 3-5 UFC)
Past five: Gooden 3-2, Turman 2-3
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Turman -210, Gooden +175

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jared-gooden-vs-well” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria

Records: Bellato (11-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Potieria (20-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Past five: Bellato 4-1, Potieria 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Bellato -475, Potieria +350

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-rodolfo-bellato-vs-i” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia

Records: Costa (20-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Garcia (14-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Costa 3-2, Garcia 3-2
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Costa -225, Garcia +185

[opinary poll=”melquizael-costa-vs-steve-garcia_mmajunk” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki

Records: Klose (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Solecki (13-3 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Past five: Klose 4-1, Solecki 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Klose -140, Solecki +120

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-drakkar-klose-vs-joe” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese

Records: Brundage (9-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Reese (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Brundage 2-3, Reese 5-0
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Reese -265, Brundage +215

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-cody-brundage-vs-zac” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Julia Avila vs. Miesha Tate

Records: Avila (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Tate (20-9 MMA, 6-6 UFC)
Past five: Avila 4-1, Tate 1-4
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Avila -160, Tate +135

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-julia-avila-vs-miesh” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

Records: Guida (38-20 MMA, 18-17 UFC), Silva (12-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC)
Past five: Guida 2-3, Silva 2-3
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Silva -330, Guida +260

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-clay-guida-vs-joaqui” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Records: Soriano (9-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Stoltzfus (14-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC)
Past five: Soriano 2-3, Stoltzfus 1-4
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Soriano -265, Stoltzfus +215

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-punahele-soriano-vs-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Records: Brady (15-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC), Gastelum (18-8 MMA, 12-8 UFC)
Past five: Brady 4-1, Gastelum 2-3
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: Brady No. 13 (welterweight), Gastelum No. 15 (middleweight)
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Brady -130, Gastelum +110

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-sean-brady-vs-kelvin” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font

Records: Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC), Font (20-7 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC)
Past five: Figueiredo 2-2-1, Font 2-3
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: Font No. 9 (bantamweight), Figueiredo No. 4 (flyweight)
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Font -140, Figueiredo +120

[opinary poll=”deiveson-figueiredo-vs-rob-font_mmajunki” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner

Records: Green (31-14-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC), Turner (13-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC)
Past five: Green 2-2-1, Turner 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Turner -180, Green +150

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bobby-green-vs-jalin” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Records: Dariush (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC), Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC)
Past five: Dariush 4-1, Tsarukyan 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Dariush No. 5, Tsarukyan No. 11
Odds (as of 11.26.23): Tsarukyan -280, Dariush +230

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-beneil-dariush-vs-ar” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC on ESPN 52 fight card (as of Nov. 26, 7 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

  • Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font

  • Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

  • Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

  • Julia Avila vs. Miesha Tate

  • Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese

  • Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki

  • Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia

  • Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria

  • Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman

  • Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 52.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie