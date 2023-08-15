UFC on ESPN 51 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 51 in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
Check out some of those reactions.
* * * *
The defeated
The defeated: Jose Johnson
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7fmPIuKNC/
The defeated: JP Buys
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv5IE3ep5EP/
The defeated: Tafon Nchukwi
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv3XMQbJ4-B/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv58XzTpjL2/
The victorious
The victorious: Luana Santos
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv5jSm-OhBB/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7t9zTu92K
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv3N7AyvUMB/
The victorious: Da'Mon Blackshear
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv272WPpSum/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv30sOXMdyw/
The victorious: Jaqueline Amorim
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv3g6FLrkBl/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv76SQOvJKj/?img_index=1
The victorious: Isaac Dulgarian
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv5XXXaPe0G/?img_index=1
The victorious: Terrance McKinney
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv3s79VuVbK/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7e60gLj-D/
I had to embrace my inner @TripleH @RealKevinNash @TheRealXPac 🫡 https://t.co/ZTrfE3F5ZK
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 13, 2023
The victorious: Marcus McGhee
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv3PdLaN5Pu/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7r5RoxNOp/
The victorious: Josh Fremd
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv5zGlHpGnm/?img_index=1
The victorious: AJ Dobson
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7sQkWxdS5/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv3uV-0Og6g/
The victorious: Khalil Rountree
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv6acP5LGyM/
The victorious: Cub Swanson
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv5V-BwvZLz/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv8EvEwSBMT/
The victorious: Vicente Luque
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv34EWfAo6J
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv5Fb9DJ9hS
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv8JNeFrA_O
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 51.