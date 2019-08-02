UFC on ESPN 5 weigh-in results: Covington vs. Lawler set, but two fighters miss weight

UFC on ESPN 5 Weigh-in Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship this week returns to Newark, New Jersey, for UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler. The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday to make their bouts official.

While most of the weigh-in went off without a hitch, two fighters were well above the limit for their bouts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The UFC on ESPN 5 fight card is topped by a pivotal welterweight showdown between former teammates Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler. The outcome of the bout will help shape the 170-pound championship picture in the coming months.

Neither main eventer had issue with the scale. Covington weighed 171 pounds, the limit for a non-championship welterweight bout. Lawler stepped on the scale at 171 pounds.

Covington and Lawler were at one time American Top Team stablemates, but Lawler has since moved on and that doesn’t sit well with Covington. What really doesn’t sit well with Covington, however, is the idea that he could lose a promised shot at the belt currently wrapped around Kamaru Usman’s waist should he lose to Lawler.

Lawler declined to interact in Covington’s trash-take antics in the lead-up and was all business at the weigh-i. Having lost three of his last four bouts, Lawler could take a huge step toward a return to title contention should he derail Covington’s aspirations.

UFC on ESPN 5 also features a true fight-for-the-fans co-main event, as old schoolers Jim Miller and Clay Guida face each other in a respectful showdown for O.G. bragging rights. Both fighters were on the mark with Miller weighing 154.75 pounds for their lightweight bout. Guida weighed in at 154.5 pounds.

Cole Williams stepped up to face Claudio Silva just days ago. He replaces Ramazan Emeev, who was forced out of the fight at the last-minute because of visa issues.

Story continues

Williams was so far overweight, however, that it leaves that status of his bout in doubt. He weighed 176 pounds, or a full five pounds above the limit, for his welterweight bout. Silva vs. Williams will move forward with Williams forfeiting 30-percent of his fight purse to Silva.

The final fighter to make his way to the scale was Dong Hyun Ma, who is slated to fight Scott Holtzman in a lightweight battle. He weighed 158 pounds, which is two pounds above the limit. [UPDATE] Holtzman agreed to take the fight with Ma forfeiting 20-percent of his fight purse to Holtzman.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg posts video of Dana White and Joe Rogan degrading her

UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler weigh-in results

Main Card (ESPN)

Colby Covington (171) vs. Robbie Lawler (170)

Jim Miller (154.75) vs. Clay Guida (154.5)

Joaquim Silva (155.25) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Trevin Giles (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Dong Hyun Ma (158)*

Darko Stosic (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

Mickey Gall (169.75) vs. Salim Touahri (170)

Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Lucie Pudilova (125.25)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Claudio Silva (170.25) vs. Cole Williams (176)*

Hannah Goldy (125) vs. Miranda Granger (125)

*Dong Hyun Ma and Cole Williams failed to make weight

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 3, for full UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler live results from Newark, New Jersey. Former champions Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler square off in the main event, looking to earn a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.