UFC on ESPN 46 results: Arman Tsarukyan swarms for TKO, calls for Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan put a stamp on his performance at UFC on ESPN 46.

The co-main event lightweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was a mostly one-sided affair for Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), aside from a scare in the second round presented by Joaquim Silva. When it was all said and done, Tsarukyan had his hand raised as the winner by TKO at 3:25 of Round 3.

The first round was all Tsarukyan behind a smothering grappling approach. He was able to completely shut down anything Silva (12-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) presented, cruising into the second round. But that’s where things would get dicey for a moment.

Silva caught Tsaruykan clean with a pair of hard punches that wobbled Tsaruykan, making a big upset result a possibility. However, Tsarukyan kept his composure in the moment, and found a way to complete a takedown and control on top to survive and make it to the third round.

In the final frame, Tsarukyan came out looking to erase what happened in the previous round, and he was successful. After trading with Silva, Tsaruykan got the fight to the ground and began unleashing heavy ground and pound strikes, looking for the finish harder than before. He kept raining down strikes as Silva squirmed to escape from bottom, but he couldn’t get away, and the referee stopped the fight.

WALKED THROUGH FIRE. STILL A PROBLEM. 😤 💢 @ArmanUFC is still a MAJOR issue for lightweights everywhere! #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/eqD5rB6K3O — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023

With the win, Tsarukyan makes it two in a row. In his previous appearance, he won a unanimous decision over Damir Ismagulov in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 216 in December.

Tsarukyan has his eyes on a title shot and is very confident he can get the job done against the current champion Islam Makhacehev.

