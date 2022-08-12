UFC on ESPN 41 weigh-in results: All 26 fighters hit marks in San Diego
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dominick CruzAmerican mixed martial artist
SAN DIEGO – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 41 fighter weigh-ins.
The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in San Diego and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 7 p.m. ET at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
Among those weighing in were former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Marlon Vera (21-7-1 MMA, 13-6 UFC), who meet in the main event, and Nate Landwehr (15-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) and David Onama (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), who fight in the featherweight co-feature.
It's official! @ChitoVeraUFC and @DominickCruz have made weight for the #UFCSanDiego main event, and looked *sharp* on the scale.
Full results: https://t.co/PeeodgPtRp pic.twitter.com/ldgX3LFAP1
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 12, 2022
The full UFC on ESPN 41 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)
Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. David Onama (145)
Yazmin Jauregui (114.5) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)
Devin Clark (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (204)
Priscila Cachoeira (135) vs. Ariane Lipski (135.5)
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Loopy Godinez (119) vs. Angela Hill (119.5) – 120-pound catchweight fight
Lukasz Brzeski (236.5) vs. Martin Buday (266)
Cynthia Calvillo (125.5) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)
Gabriel Benitez (155) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (155)
Tyson Nam (126) vs. Ode Osbourne (125)
Josh Quinlan (175) vs. Jason Witt (179.5) – 180-pound catchweight fight
Da’Mon Blackshear (134) vs. Youssef Zalal (135.5)
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 41.
List
UFC on ESPN 41 commentary team, broadcast plans: Anthony Smith back at desk after breaking ankle