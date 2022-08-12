UFC on ESPN 41 weigh-in results: All 26 fighters hit marks in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 41 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in San Diego and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 7 p.m. ET at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Marlon Vera (21-7-1 MMA, 13-6 UFC), who meet in the main event, and Nate Landwehr (15-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) and David Onama (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), who fight in the featherweight co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 41 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. David Onama (145)

Yazmin Jauregui (114.5) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (204)

Priscila Cachoeira (135) vs. Ariane Lipski (135.5)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Loopy Godinez (119) vs. Angela Hill (119.5) – 120-pound catchweight fight

Lukasz Brzeski (236.5) vs. Martin Buday (266)

Cynthia Calvillo (125.5) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)

Gabriel Benitez (155) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (155)

Tyson Nam (126) vs. Ode Osbourne (125)

Josh Quinlan (175) vs. Jason Witt (179.5) – 180-pound catchweight fight

Da’Mon Blackshear (134) vs. Youssef Zalal (135.5)

