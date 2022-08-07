UFC on ESPN 40 results: Juliana Miller TKOs, taunts Brogan Walker to win ‘TUF 30’ crown

Juliana Miller is the “The Ultimate Fighter 30” women’s flyweight champion.

After going through the house and winning multiple fights during the latest season of the long-running reality series, Miller (3-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) had her crowning moment on Saturday with a third-round TKO over Brogan Walker (7-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 40.

Miller used her superior grappling arsenal to beat Walker and get the tournament crown in their main card fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The fight started with a brief striking exchange, but then the action quickly spilled to the mat with Miller on top. Walker held on and tried to avoid making any major mistakes, while Miller chipped away with short punches and elbow. She dominated from top for the majority of the round, and aside from a late armbar attempt from bottom, Walker didn’t have much to offer.

Walker came out in the second round with a clear idea of what she needed to do. She got the fight to the ground less than 90 seconds in, and before long found her way to the back and locked in a rear-naked choke. Walker somehow escaped and scrambled free, and she managed to press Miller against the cage. Miller turned her around and took the momentum back down the stretch, though, and secured a late takedown.

It was desperate times for Walker going into the final round, and she landed some good punches and got off to a solid start. Miller just waited for her opportunity to take the fight to the ground, though, and when she did it was one-sided. She quickly advanced to mount and smashed Walker with hard punches and elbows until referee Keith Peterson stepped in.

After the stoppable, Miller stood over Walker and gave a crotch chop signal, and pushed her opponent.

