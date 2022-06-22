UFC on ESPN 37 medical suspensions: Josh Emmett among 6 fighters suspended indefinitely by Texas commission

UFC on ESPN 37 took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas where the promotion put on what many fans are calling one of the most violent cards of 2022.

With violence, however, comes injuries. Tuesday, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the commissioning body that regulated the event, released a list of medical suspensions for UFC on ESPN 37 fighters. The TDLR does not give injury specifics, but reveals the duration of suspensions.

Among those handed indefinite suspensions were main event winner Josh Emmett, co-main event loser Tim Means, Albert Duraev, Julian Marquez, Deron Winn, and Kyle Daukaus. Note: fighters can return sooner than the date listed if they receive medical clearance from a physician prior to completion of their suspension.

Check out the full list of medical suspensions below.

Roman Dolidze def. Kyle Daukaus

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Roman Dolidze (red gloves) reacts after winning a match against Kyle Daukaus (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Roman Dolidze[/autotag]: Suspended seven days.

[autotag]Kyle Daukaus[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days.

Phil Hawes def. Deron Winn

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Phil Hawes (red gloves) fights Deron Winn (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Phil Hawes[/autotag]: Suspended seven days.

[autotag]Deron Winn[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days.

Cody Stamann def. Eddie Wineland

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Eddie Wineland (red gloves) fights Cody Stamann (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Cody Stamann[/autotag]: Suspended seven days.

[autotag]Eddie Wineland[/autotag]: Suspended 30 days.

Maria Oliveira def. Gloria de Paula

Story continues

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Maria Oliveira (red gloves) fights Gloria de Paula (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Maria Oliveira[/autotag]: Suspended nine days.

[autotag]Gloria de Paula[/autotag]: Suspended nine days.

Ricardo Ramos def. Danny Chavez

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Ricardo Ramos (red gloves) reacts after fighting Danny Chavez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Ricardo Ramos[/autotag]: Suspended nine days.

[autotag]Danny Chavez[/autotag]: Suspended 60 days.

Jeremiah Wells def. Court McGee

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jeremiah Wells (blue gloves) reacts during his fight against Court McGee (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jeremiah Wells[/autotag]: Suspended seven days.

[autotag]Court McGee[/autotag]: Suspended 60 days.

Natalia Silva def. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Jasmine Jasudavicius (red gloves) fights Natalia Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Natalia Silva[/autotag]: Suspended nine days.

[autotag]Jasmine Jasudavicius[/autotag]: Suspended nine days.

Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Adrian Yanez (red gloves) reacts after his fight against Tony Kelley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Adrian Yanez[/autotag]: Suspended 14 days.

[autotag]Tony Kelley[/autotag]: Suspended 14 days.

Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Gregory Rodrigues (blue gloves) fights Julian Marquez (red gloves)during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Gregory Rodrigues[/autotag]: Suspended seven days.

[autotag]Julian Marquez[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 60 days.

Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Damir Ismagulov (red gloves) fights Guram Kutateladze (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Damir Ismagulov[/autotag]: Suspended nine days.

[autotag]Guram Kutateladze[/autotag]: Suspended 30 days.

Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Albert Duraev (blue gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Joaquin Buckley[/autotag]: Suspended 30 days.

[autotag]Albert Duraev[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days.

Kevin Holland def. Tim Means

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Kevin Holland (blue gloves) fights Tim Means (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Kevin Holland[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 30 days.

[autotag]Tim Means[/autotag]: Suspended seven days.

Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Josh Emmett (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) in the featherweight main event fight during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Josh Emmett[/autotag]: Suspended 15 days

[autotag]Calvin Kattar[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days.

1

1