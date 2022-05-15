UFC on ESPN 36 bonuses: Ryan Spann got out of his own way to the tune of $50,000 extra

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including a big submission in the co-main event.

After UFC on ESPN 36, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Fight of the Night: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Former women’s flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian (18-4 MMA, 11-4 UFC) acknowledged after the fight that she gets a lot of flack for going to a lot of decisions. But in her 15-minute battle with Amanda Ribas (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC), who was moving up a division, few were complaining thanks to the back-and-forth action. After three rounds, including both fighters throwing leather and screaming down the stretch, Chookagian took a split decision and called for another title shot.

Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres

Manuel Torres (13-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) promised a knockout in his UFC debut, and he delivered when he torched Frank Camacho (22-10 MMA, 2-6 UFC) in the first round with a big two-punch combination. The stoppage came at the 3:27 mark of the opening round. Camacho was returning from a layoff of nearly two years and was competitive until Torres took him out.

El Loco with some serious power 👊 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/qZmdG3uxQx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

Performance of the Night: Ryan Spann

Ryan Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) said this week he had to get out of his own way to beat Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1 MMA, 5-6-1 UFC). That’s just what he did. Spann submitted Cutelaba with a first-round guillotine choke after a very quick bit of back-and-forth in their light heavyweight co-main event.

Story continues

1

1