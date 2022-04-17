UFC on ESPN 34 bonuses: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan takes home Fight of the Night

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including a hard-fought battle between two women.

After UFC on ESPN 34, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Andre Fialho

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Andre Fialho of Portugal punches Miguel Baeza in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Andre Fialho picked up his first UFC win with a bang as he TKO’d Miguel Baeza 4:39 into the first round of their fight. Baeza shined early, connecting with good combinations that had Fialho backing up, but things changed while clinching, with Fialho hurt Baeza with a couple of uppercuts and then following up with a series of shots that finished the fight.

Performance of the Night: Drakkar Klose

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Drakkar Klose punches Brandon Jenkins in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Drakkar Klose took out two long years of frustration on Brandon Jenkins. That’s how long it had been since Klose competed, and he shined in his return by knocking out Jenkins 33 seconds into the second round after dominating him throughout the first.

Fight of the Night: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Wu Yanan of China punches Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Mayra Bueno Silva’s return to bantamweight was a success as she picked up a hard-fought win over Wu Yanan in a battle that was the night’s best. The unanimous decision was a good bounce-back for Silva, who was coming off a loss. It’s the second time in her UFC career that she’s picked up Fight of the Night honors. Yanan, meanwhile, lost her third fight in a row, but a little extra cash doesn’t hurt.

