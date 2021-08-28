UFC on ESPN 30 play-by-play and live results (7 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 30 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

UFC on ESPN 30 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Edson Barboza (22-9 MMA, 16-9 UFC) takes on Giga Chikadze (13-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in a battle of elite-level strikers. In the co-feature, Bryan Battle (5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) meets Gilbert Urbina (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) in the Season 29 “Ultimate Fighter” middleweight final. In the second “TUF 29” final, Brady Hiestand (5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) takes on Ricky Turcios (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) at bantamweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 7 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN and ESPN+.

Guido Cannetti vs. Mana Martinez

Records: Guido Cannetti (8-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Mana Martinez (8-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Bantamweight

Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini

Records: Jamall Emmers (18-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Pat Sabatini (14-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) Division: Featherweight

JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Records: JJ Aldrich (9-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Vanessa Demopoulos (6-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Women's flyweight

Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart

Records: Dustin Jacoby (14-5-1 MMA, 2-2-1 UFC), Darren Stewart (12-7 MMA, 5-6 UFC) Division: Light heavyweight

Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman

Records: Sam Alvey (33-15-1 MMA, 10-10-1 UFC), Wellington Turman (16-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC) Division: Middleweight

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Records: Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC), Alessio Di Chirico (13-5 MMA, 4-5 UFC) Division: Middleweight

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Makhmud Muradov

Records: Gerald Meerschaert (32-14 MMA, 7-6 UFC), Makhmud Muradov (25-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) Division: Middleweight

Micheal Gillmore vs. Andre Petroski

Records: Micheal Gillmore (6-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Andre Petroski (5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Middleweight

Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Records: Kevin Lee (18-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC), Daniel Rodriguez (15-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) Division: Welterweight

Brady Hiestand vs. Ricky Turcios

Records: Brady Hiestand (5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Ricky Turcios (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Bantamweight

Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina

Records: Bryan Battle (5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Gilbert Urbina (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Middleweight

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Records: Edson Barboza (22-9 MMA, 16-9 UFC), Giga Chikadze (13-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) Division: Featherweight

