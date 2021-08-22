UFC on ESPN 29 bonuses: Ignacio Bahamondes, Josiane Nunes among $50,000 winners

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including two to fighters who got their first UFC wins.

After UFC on ESPN 29, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Ignacio Bahamondes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 21: (R-L) Ignacio Bahamondes of Chile punches Roosevelt Roberts in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Ignacio Bahamondes (12-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) was on his way to a decision win against Roosevelt Roberts (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC). He threw four spinning back kicks to Roberts’ body throughout the fight. With time winding down, instead of cruising to the scorecards, Bahamondes threw the kick one more time – but up high. He caught Roberts clean in the head and put him out cold with just five seconds left in the fight.

'Performance of the Night': William Knight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 21: (L-R) William Knight punches Fabio Cherant in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

William Knight (10-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was backing up against Fabio Cherant (7-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC), who was pressing him toward the fence looking for some momentum, or maybe even a stoppage. And while Cherant was throwing a punch, while Knight was backpedaling, he threw a left hook – and it landed straight without even getting a chance to fully hook. Cherant hit the canvas, and Knight had his sixth first-round finish.

'Performance of the Night': Josiane Nunes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 21: (L-R) Josiane Nunes of Brazil punches Bea Malecki of Sweden in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Josiane Nunes (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) went to work early on the feet against Bea Malecki (2-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), and she never really let up. Malecki eventually found a few opportunities to throw some of her own offense, but with time winding down in the first round, Nunes drilled Malecki with an overhand left. She fell to the canvas, and Nunes didn’t need to land any follow-up shots.

'Performance of the Night': Alexandre Pantoja

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 21: (L-R) Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil punches Brandon Royval in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Alexandre Pantoja (24-5 MMA, 8-3 UFC) mostly had his way against Brandon Royval (12-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC) on the canvas. In the second round, when the fight hit the mat again, Pantoja worked his way around and took Royval’s back. From there, the rear-naked choke seemed to be merely a formality. When Royval tapped, Pantoja found himself one step closer to a potential flyweight title shot. [vertical-gallery id=795993] [vertical-gallery id=795970]

