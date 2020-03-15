UFC on ESPN+ 28: Kevin Lee vs Charles Oliveira recap video

UFC Brasilia Lee vs Oliveira recap

See the highlights from UFC on ESPN+ 28: Lee vs. Oliveira recap after Charles Oliveira defeated Kevin Lee in Brazil.

UFC Brasilia was the first event the promotion has held without a live audience. UFC officials made the move to continue with the fights despite the local government's lockdown on gatherings of more than 100 people.

