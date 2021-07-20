UFC on ESPN 27 pre-event facts: T.J. Dillashaw still holds records after 917-day layoff

The UFC keeps its busy July schedule rolling Saturday with UFC on ESPN 27, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN/streams on ESPN+.

One of the most anticipated non-title headliners of the year tops the card. Streaking bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen (14-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) is set to welcome former teammate and training partner T.J. Dillashaw (16-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) back to the octagon in what will be the former champion’s first fight since a failed drug test removed him from the sport for more than two years.

The winner of the 135-pound matchup is likely to get a title shot, but it’s not the only fight on the card with high stakes.

For more on the numbers, check below for 45 pre-event facts about UFC on ESPN 27.

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen's average fight time of 6:47 in UFC bantamweight competition is second shortest among active fighters in the division behind Louis Smolka (5:05). Sandhagen has earned nine of his 14 career victories by stoppage. That includes five of his seven UFC wins. Sandhagen's 28-second knockout victory at UFC Fight Night 184 marked the second fastest flying knee finish in UFC history behind Jorge Masvidal's five-second win at UFC 239 Sandhagen is one of three fighters in UFC history to earn knockouts stemming from a flying knee and a spinning strike. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Johnny Walker also accomplished the feat. Sandhagen is one of nine fighters in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a spinning wheel kick. He accomplished the feat at UFC Fight Night 179 Sandhagen lands 6.44 significant strikes per minute in UFC bantamweight competition, the third highest rate in divisional history behind Sean O'Malley (8.37) and Smolka (7.12). Dillashaw returns to competition for the first time since Jan. 19, 2019. The 917-day layoff is the longest of his more than 11-year career. Dillashaw is one of nine fighters in UFC history to have two title reigns in a single weight class. Randy Couture, Tim Sylvia, Cain Velasquez, Matt Hughes, Georges St-Pierre, Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz and Rose Namajunas also accomplished the feat. Dillashaw is one of seven cast members from "The Ultimate Fighter" to win an undisputed UFC championship. Dillashaw's five wins in UFC bantamweight title fights are most in divisional history.

T.J. Dillashaw

Dillashaw competes in his 16th UFC bantamweight bout, the second most appearances in divisional history behind Urijah Faber (17). Dillashaw's 12 victories in UFC bantamweight competition are the most in divisional history. Dillashaw’s 12 victories in UFC/WEC bantamweight competition are tied for second most in combined divisional history behind Cruz (13). Dillashaw's eight stoppage victories in UFC bantamweight competition are tied with Marlon Vera for most in divisional history. Dillashaw's seven knockout victories in UFC bantamweight competition are most in divisional history. Dillashaw's nine knockdowns landed in UFC bantamweight competition are tied with Cody Garbrandt and Petr Yan for most in divisional history. Dillashaw's eight fight-night bonuses for UFC bantamweight bouts are the most in divisional history. Dillashaw is one of three fighters in UFC history to land 100 or more significant strikes in five consecutive fights. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Max Holloway also accomplished the feat. Dillashaw scored the latest head-kick knockout finish in UFC history when he stopped Joe Soto at the 2:20 mark of Round 5 at UFC 177. Dillashaw is one of two fighters in UFC history to earn two or more fifth-round stoppage victories. Johnson also accomplished the feat.

Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson

Aspen Ladd

[autotag]Aspen Ladd[/autotag] (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) returns to competition for the first time since Dec. 7, 2019. The 595-day layoff is the longest of her more than six-year career. Ladd's three knockout victories in UFC women's bantamweight competition are tied for the second most in divisional history behind Amanda Nunes (six).

Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner

Darren Elkins

[autotag]Darren Elkins[/autotag] (25-9 MMA, 15-8 UFC) competes in his 22nd UFC featherweight bout, tied with Holloway for the appearances in divisional history. Elkins' total fight time of 4:36:26 in UFC featherweight competition is second most in divisional history behind Holloway (5:22:00). Elkins is 14-7 since he dropped to the UFC featherweight division in June 2011. Elkins' 14 UFC featherweight victories are second most in divisional history behind Holloway (17). Elkins' 10 decision victories in UFC featherweight competition are most in divisional history. Elkins' 48 takedowns landed in UFC featherweight competition are most in divisional history. Elkins has landed 2,032 total strikes in UFC featherweight competition, the second most in divisional history behind Holloway (2,460). Elkins' 22 submission attempts in UFC featherweight competition are the most in divisional history. [autotag]Darrick Minner[/autotag] (25-11 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has earned 23 of his 26 career victories by stoppage. He's finished 22 of those wins by submission.

Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber

[autotag]Maycee Barber[/autotag] (8-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) has suffered consecutive losses after starting her career 8-0. Barber is 2-2 since she moved up to the UFC women's flyweight division in March 2019. Barber has earned seven of her eight career victories by stoppage. She’s earned all three of her UFC wins by knockout. Barber's two knockout victories in UFC women’s flyweight competition are tied for second most in divisional history behind Valentina Shevchenko (three).

Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams

Mickey Gall

[autotag]Mickey Gall[/autotag] (6-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) has alternated wins and losses over his past six fights. He lost his most recent bout at UFC on ESPN 12 in June 2020.

Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen

Punahele Soriano

[autotag]Punahele Soriano[/autotag] (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned seven of his eight career victories by stoppage. Soriano has earned both of his UFC victories by first-round knockout. [autotag]Brendan Allen[/autotag]'s (16-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) four-fight UFC winning streak at middleweight is tied for the second longest active streak in the division behind Israel Adesanya (10). Allen has earned 14 of his 16 career victories by stoppage. That includes three of his four UFC wins.

Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa

Adrian Yanez

[autotag]Adrian Yanez[/autotag] (13-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has earned 10 of his 13 career victories by stoppage. He’s finished both of his UFC wins by knockout. Yanez has earned "Performance of the Night" honors for both of his UFC wins. [autotag]Randy Costa[/autotag] (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has earned all six of his career victories by knockout.

Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed

Sijana Eubanks

[autotag]Sijara Eubanks[/autotag] (6-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC) returns to the UFC women's flyweight division for the first time since November 2018. She's 2-0 in the weight class with the promotion. UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

