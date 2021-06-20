UFC on ESPN 25 video: Seung Woo Choi stings Julian Erosa with quick TKO flurry
Seung Woo Choi keeps on rolling.
Saturday, at UFC on ESPN 25, Choi (9-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) extended his winning streak to three with a violent flurry of punches that finished Julian Erosa (24-8 MMA, 3-4 UFC) quickly. The stoppage came 1:37 into Round 1.
The featherweight fight was the third on the UFC on ESPN 25 main card. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streamed on ESPN/ESPN+.
Though the fight lasted only 97 seconds, Choi appeared to be a step ahead throughout. He landed a handful of punches prior to the finish that put Erosa on notice. In the finishing exchange, a left hand dropped Erosa to the canvas. As he attempted to recover, Erosa left his guard down and was met by a series of Choi follow-up shots. Referee Mark Smith dove in as Erosa’s head bounced off the canvas.
They call him Sting for a reason 💥 @Sting_choi #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/JVp7iU5Xa1
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021
Choi’s current three-fight winning streak comes after he lost his first two promotional appearances. Meanwhile, Erosa won both of his promotional appearances in his third stint with the UFC prior to Saturday.
Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 25 results include:
Seungwoo Choi def. Julian Erosa via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:37
Bruno Silva def. Wellington Turman via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:45
Matt Brown def. Dhiego Lima via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 3:02
Nicolae Negumereanu def. Aleksa Camur via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Virna Jandiroba def. Kanako Murata via TKO (injury) – Round 2, 5:00
Khaos Williams def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Josh Parisian def. Roque Martinez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Ricky Glenn def. Joaquim Silva via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:37
Casey O’Neill def. Lara Procopio via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:54