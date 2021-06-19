UFC on ESPN 25 results: Matt Brown faceplants Dhiego Lima with brutal one-punch KO
“How’s that for 40, b*tch?”
That’s the question Matt Brown barked into the camera moments after his one-punch knockout of Dhiego Lima at UFC on ESPN 25 on Saturday. The stoppage came at 3:02 of Round 2.
The welterweight bout was part of the UFC on ESPN 25 main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN+.
Through the opening eight minutes, Brown (23-18 MMA, 16-12 UFC) and Lima (15-8 MMA, 4-6 UFC) engaged in a back-and-forth kicking battle. Though Brown landed his fair share of hard leg kicks to Lima’s thighs, it was the Brazilian who landed heavier and more often – his kicks landing on the American’s calf.
In Round 2, the fighters engaged in the clinch often. Just past the midway point of the fight, Brown broke the clinch with a knee to Lima’s body. The two exchanged and Brown connected with a punch to the body. Moments later, Brown connected with a violent overhand right that faceplanted Lima. The fight was promptly waived off.
OUT OF NOWHERE 🤯@IamTheImmortal only needed one shot at #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/52yWQ8WJxc
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2021
Brown, 40, snaps a two-fight losing skid with his first victory since December 2019. He has now won three of his most recent five outings. Prior to the fight, the 13-year UFC veteran indicated the end of his career was nearing but did not outline a specific timeline for when he’ll hang up the gloves.
As for Lima, the loss is his second in a row with the skid coming on the heels of a three-fight losing streak. The back-to-back defeats are the first consecutive losses Lima has endured since 2017-2018.
Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 25 results include:
Matt Brown def. Dhiego Lima via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 3:02
Nicolae Negumereanu def. Aleksa Camur via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Virna Jandiroba def. Kanako Murata via TKO (injury) – Round 2, 5:00
Khaos Williams def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Josh Parisian def. Roque Martinez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Ricky Glenn def. Joaquim Silva via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:37
Casey O’Neill def. Lara Procopio via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:54