UFC on ESPN 25 results: Chan Sung Jung mixes it up, earns BJJ black belt in win vs. Dan Ige

Chan Sung Jung has reentered the win column.

In the UFC on ESPN 25 main event, Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC) defeated Dan Ige (15-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46).

The featherweight bout and the rest of the UFC on ESPN 25 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN+.

The opening round was close, with both men landing their share of technical strikes. Jung got the fight to the mat for a short period of time before he found his best success of the round during its tail-end.

In the opening exchange of Round 2, Jung dropped Ige with an overhand right. Ige quickly recovered but “The Korean Zombie” continued his offensive success throughout the round.

For the majority of Round 3, Jung controlled the fight on the ground. After an early takedown, “The Korean Zombie” quickly gained back control of Ige. From there, he worked for a rear-naked choke until the round’s conclusion.

Ige’s best offense came in Round 4 when he landed a number of punches by way of technical boxing in the opening minutes. However, a body kick attempt was caught and Jung made him pay with a takedown.

Eric Nicksick: Look at me, bro. I believe in you, kid.

Dan Ige: I know I can do it.

Eric Nicksick: I know you can do it. You've got 10 f—ing minutes, man. Give me everything you f—ing got.@Eric_XCMMA and @Dynamitedan808 before Round 4 🗣 #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/Jwe1iKo6Sx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021

The most thrilling action of the fight occurred in Round 5. After some encouragement from coach Eric Nicksick on the stool, Ige came out firing and landed a series of hard blows that stunned “The Korean Zombie.” After some clinching and takedown attempts, Jung landed a hard knee that appeared to stun Ige. As a result, Jung gained back control and worked for a rear-naked choke, which he’d never get. The clock expired with both men bloodied but only Jung the winner.

After the fight, Jung was awarded his Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt.

Jung returns to the win column after a unanimous decision loss to Brian Ortega in January. In his most recent four outings, Jung has gone 3-1. His only losses since 2010 have come against Ortega, Yair Rodriguez, and Jose Aldo.

As for Ige, the loss is his second in three fights. Prior to a 22-second knockout of Gavin Tucker in March, Ige lost a unanimous decision to Calvin Kattar in July 2020. The losses to Jung and Kattar are his only ones since his UFC debut in January 2018.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 25 results include: