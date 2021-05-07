UFC on ESPN 24 weigh-in results and live video stream

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 24 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Marina Rodriguez (13-1-2 MMA, 3-1-2 UFC) and Michelle Waterson (18-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC), who meet in the women’s flyweight main event, and Donald Cerrone (36-15-1 MMA, 29-15-1 UFC) and Alex Morono (18-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC), who fight in the welterweight co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 24 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Marina Rodriguez (125.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (125)

  • Donald Cerrone () vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

  • Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal ()

  • Maurice Greene () vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima ()

  • Diego Ferreira () vs. Gregor Gillespie (156)

  • Angela Hill (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

  • Philipe Lins () vs. Ben Rothwell (264.5)

  • Kyle Daukaus (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)

  • Ludovit Klein (146) vs. Mike Trizano ()

  • Zarrukh Adashev (125.5) vs. Ryan Benoit (129)

  • Tafon Nchukwi () vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

  • Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170.5)

