UFC on ESPN 24 video: Ryan Benoit held upright on scale for scary weigh-in; fight canceled

LAS VEGAS – Ryan Benoit’s weigh-in for UFC on ESPN 24 was both frightening and unsuccessful.

Benoit (10-7 MMA, 3-5 UFC) came in three pounds overweight for his flyweight matchup with Zarrukh Adashev (3-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) during Friday’s official weigh-ins, and the matchup was subsequently scratched from the card.

Pulling him was the right call, as getting Benoit onto the scale to register the miss was a troubling sight.

From the moment Benoit stepped through the backstage curtain toward the stage, it was clear he was in bad shape. He had his coach and UFC security following closely and essentially had to be guided up to the scale.

With his body shaking, Benoit couldn’t stand still long enough to register an official weight on his first attempt. He was taken backstage to be examined by a doctor, who apparently allowed him to come back out for a second attempt.

Benoit was still in bad condition, but the people around him kept him still enough to officially weigh in. He was 129 pounds.

Within minutes, the Nevada Athletic Commission revealed it would not clear Benoit for competition, and the matchup with Adashev was canceled.

It’s unknown at this time if either men will be paid his show money, win money or UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay.

Watch the video of Benoit missing weight above.

UFC on ESPN 24 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

