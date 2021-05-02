UFC on ESPN 23 results: Randa Markos disqualified for illegal upkick on Luana Pinheiro

Randa Markos made history in a dubious way Saturday at UFC on ESPN 23.

Markos (10-11-1 MMA, 6-10-1 UFC) became the first female in UFC history to hit 10 octagon losses when she was disqualified for an illegal upkick in her strawweight bout with Luana Pinheiro.

After a firefight to start the contest, Markos found herself on her back. In the midst of a scramble, she blasted Pinheiro (9-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) with a kick to the jaw that sent her flying backward.

It was immediately clear the Brazilian was hurt as the impact of the blow settled in. Just moments later, referee Mark Smith waved it off for the disqualification at the 4:16 mark of Round 1.

Neither fighter spoke in the immediate aftermath of the bout, but Pinheiro was carried out of the octagon by one of her coaches.

After taking an illegal upkick from Randa Markos that led to a DQ, @LuPinheiroMMA is carried out of the octagon by her team. 🎥 @MMAJunkieJohn#UFCVegas25 | Full results: https://t.co/8tbdzDaJUV pic.twitter.com/8RoAU2Buvg — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 2, 2021

Markos saw her career-high losing skid hit four fights. She’d never lost back-to-back fights before the current slump.

UFC on ESPN 23 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card aired on ESPN2.