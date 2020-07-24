UFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in results & video: 15-bout fight card set for final Fight Island event

Robert Whittaker UFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in

The final fight card for the inaugural run on UFC Fight Island is set following Friday's weigh-in on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

A middleweight showdown between former champion Robert Whittaker and rising contender Darren Till headlines Saturday's event. Current champion Israel Adesanya expected to next defend against Paulo Costa in September.

Neither Whittaker nor Till wasted any time getting to the scale with each of them weighing 186 pounds early during the two-hour weigh-in window.

Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira square off in the co-main event. It will be the final fight of Nogueira's career, as he has declared that he will retire following his third fight with Shogun. Both men weighed 206 pounds for their trilogy.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum is also featured on the main card, as he welcomes former light heavyweight challenger Alexander Gustafsson to the heavyweight division. Gustafsson weighed 240 pounds for his first trip to heavyweight, while Werdum weighed 242 pounds, which is around his normal fight weight.

Francisco Trinaldo was the final fighter to the scale, weighing in with about 30 minutes left in the two-hour weigh-in window. He weighed 160 pounds, which is four pounds over the limit for his lightweight bout with Jai Herbert.

UFC officials had not yet announced whether Herbert had agreed to accept the bout at a catchweight. That is what usually happens, in which case Trinaldo would forfeit 20-30 percent of his fight purse to Herbert.

UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till serves as the final event of the UFC's four-event, 15-day stint in Abu Dhabi to kick off Fight Island. UFC president Dana White believes that restrictions stemming from the global pandemic will necessitate the UFC's return to Fight Island for more events for the foreseeable future.

Next week, the UFC returns to its Apex facility in Las Vegas for the month of August.

UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in results

Main Card (11 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Darren Till (186)

Maurício "Shogun" Rua (206) vs. Antônio Rogério Nogueira (206)

Fabrício Werdum (242) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (240)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Khamzat Chimaev (171) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)

Francisco Trinaldo (160)* vs. Jai Herbert (156)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Jesse Ronson (171)

Tom Aspinall (248) vs. Jake Collier (264)

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Mike Grundy (146)

Raphael Pessoa (264) vs. Tanner Boser (235)

Bethe Correia (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)

Nathaniel Wood (136) vs. John Castaneda (136)

*Trinaldo missed weight by four pounds.

