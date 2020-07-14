UFC on ESPN 13 weigh-in results and video: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige set, but one bout canceled

Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige UFC on ESPN 13 weigh-in

The UFC's second event on Fight Island is a go following Tuesday's official weigh-in on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Following a stacked UFC 251 pay-per-view, Wednesday's show is a UFC Fight Night event featuring a battle between Top 10 featherweight fighters Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

With both men looking to climb into title contention, Kattar hit the scale at 146 pounds, while Ige weighed 145 pounds, making the headliner official.

The UFC on ESPN 13 co-main event features a flyweight bout pitting former title challenger Tim Elliott against Ryan Benoit.

Abdul Razak Alhassan missed weight by three pounds for his main card welterweight opener opposite Mounir Lazzez. Chris Fishgold also missed weight by three pounds for his featherweight preliminary bout against Jared Gordon.

Alhassan and Fishgold will be assessed 20-percent fines that will go to their respective opponents to keep the bouts intact.

Due to weight management issues, light heavyweight newcomer Kenneth Bergh was ruled medically unfit to compete and his preliminary opening fight against Jorge Gonzalez was canceled.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige will proceed with 11 bouts and air on ESPN and ESPN+.

UFC on ESPN 13 Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Dan Ige (145)

Tim Elliott (125) vs. Ryan Benoit (126)

Jimmie Rivera (145) vs. Cody Stamman (145)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Talia Santos (125)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (174)* vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

John Phillips (186) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Ricardo Ramos (145) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Andreas Michailidis (206)

Jared Gordon (145) vs. Chris Fishgold (149)**

Diana Belbita (125) vs. Liana Jojua (126)

Jack Shore (136) vs. Aaron Phillips (135)

Jorge Gonzalez (205) vs. Kenneth Bergh (N/A) *** -- CANCELED

*Abdul Razak Alhassan missed weight

**Chris Fishgold missed weight

***Bergh deemed medically unfit to compete

UFC on ESPN 13 Weigh-Ins: Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige

