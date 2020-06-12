UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-in results: Jessica Eye, Karl Roberson miss weight; one prelim canceled

Jessica Eye misses weight for UFC on ESPN 10 headliner

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas for UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo. It marks the promotion's third event at the Apex since it began regularly promoting events after a two-month shutdown.

Friday's UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-in made the fight card official, although it left three bouts in question and one canceled altogether. Several fighters, including headliner Jessica Eye and co-main eventer Karl Roberson, missed weight.

[UPDATE: UFC officials confirmed that all three bouts with fighters missing weight have been agreed to and will remain on Saturday's fight card.]

The headliner between former flyweight title challenger Jessica Eye and former strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo, pending medical clearance, should be easy enough to iron out. Calvillo easily hit the mark at 126 pounds, but Eye missed weight by 0.25 pounds.

After stepping on the scale at 126.25 pounds, Eye said, "I'm done. I don't think I can stand guys, I'm sorry."

As long as Eye gets medical clearance, it is likely that Calvillo would accept 20-percent of Eye's fight purse to keep the headliner intact.

Eye is the top contender in the flyweight division. Being just a year removed from losing her bid to unseat champion Valentina Shevchenko, she needs a win to continue building a case for a rematch. Calvillo, who has had trouble making weight at strawweight, is making her UFC flyweight debut on Saturday, but a win over the likes of Eye would quickly elevate her to contender status.

Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori were originally supposed to have fought at UFC on ESPN 9 on May 13 in Jacksonville, Fla. Roberson missed weight by 1.5 pounds over the 186-pound middleweight limit. Vettori agreed to the fight, accepting 20 percent of Roberson's fight purse. That only lasted a few hours, however, as Roberson had medical issues stemming from the weigh-in that precluded him from fighting.

Story continues

Re-scheduled for Saturday's UFC on ESPN 10, Roberson again missed weight, this time much more egregiously, weighing 190.5 pounds. That is 4.5 pounds above the allowed limit.

The fight was still in doubt at the time of publication.

Prelim fighter Zarrukh Adashev, who was a late replacement to face Tyson Nam in a bantamweight bout, missed weight, as well. Adashev was one of the final two fighters to the scale, but missed the 136-pound limit by 2.5 pounds.

With Nam considering himself in a must-win situation, it's likely that he will accept a portion of Adashev's purse to keep the fight intact.

A preliminary bout between Griffin and Minner never even made it through the weigh-ins.

Griffin stepped on the scale early to make the 146-pound limit for the featherweight bout. Minner, however, never made it to the scale.

The UFC issued a statement noting that Minner had been pulled from the bout because of health issues preceding the weigh-in.

[UPDATE on fighters missing weight]

All the fighters missing weight and their opponents have agreed to penalties that keep all of the bouts intact.

Eye agreed to forfeit 25-percent of her purse to Calvillo, which keeps the headlining bout together. Roberson, who missed weight by 4.5 pounds, will forfeit 30-percent of his fight purse to Vettori. And Adashev, who took the fight with Nam on just a few days notice, forfeits 20-percent of his fight purse.

Barring any further issues, UFC on ESPN 10 will now proceed with 10 bouts.

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Jessica Eye (126.25) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)*

Karl Roberson (190.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)*

Merab Dvalishvili (139) vs. Gustavo Lopez (140) – 140-pound catchweight bout

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5) vs. Mark De La Rosa (136)

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (125)

Charles Rosa (155) vs. Kevin Aguilar (155.5)

Julia Avila (135) vs. Gina Mazany (136)

Tyson Nam (135.5) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (138.5)*

Jordan Griffin (146) vs. Darrick Minner **

Anthony Ivy (171) vs. Christian Aguilera (170.5)

*Eye, Roberson, and Adashev all missed weight

**Due to health issues preceding the UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-in, Darrick Minner has been pulled from his Saturday bout with Jordan Griffin. The card will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts, should Roberson and Vettori reach an agreement to keep their co-main event intact.

TRENDING > Video: Dana White gets in heated argument over fighter pay and unions on ESPN

UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-in: Jessica Eye misses weight; Cynthia Calvillo is spot on

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)